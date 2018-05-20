Sometimes, when you hit the best shot of your life, you don’t see it coming.
In Paige Gilstrap’s case, she didn’t even see it going.
Back in February, the McGregor High School sophomore recorded her first career hole-in-one in the Bulldogs’ second golf tournament of the season. She teed it up on the par-3, 140-yard No. 5 hole at Twin Rivers, but because of a dogleg-right layout that hides the flag behind some trees, she didn’t even see the ball drop into the hole.
“I got up to the green and said, ‘That was a pretty good shot.’ Couldn’t find it anywhere,” Gilstrap recalled. “I didn’t know where it was. There’s a sand bunker next to it, I went and checked in the sand bunker, it wasn’t there. Then the girl looked at me and said, ‘I don’t know, you’ve got five minutes to look for your ball.’ So I’m looking, and then one of the other girls said, ‘Maybe you should just look in the hole.’ I look in and it was there.
“It was so awesome. It was crazy, because I didn’t see it go in.”
Call it an unknown ace. However, that description couldn’t be used about Gilstrap herself, because observers of Texas high school golf would have to have their heads buried in a sand trap to not know about this burgeoning Bulldog phenom.
It’s been a season of steady progression and improvement for Gilstrap, who already had made a name for herself in 2017 when she picked up a silver medal at the UIL Class 3A State Girls Golf Tournament. Yes, she finished second in the state – as a freshman. Not only that, but she came up shy of the title by a mere two strokes.
“She’s 100 percent golf, all the time,” McGregor golf coach Jason Parsons said. “As soon as she wakes up, from the time she goes to bed, it’s school and golf, with some community stuff.”
It wasn’t always that way. Gilstrap used to play volleyball and basketball extensively. Then about seven years ago, her stepfather asked Paige if she wanted to give golf a try.
“I ended up hating it at the beginning and didn’t want to play,” Gilstrap said. “I went out there with my sister, and we’ve been going together for four years now, we play together all the time. That’s kind of what has driven me, to play with her. I think if I didn’t have her, I wouldn’t be playing golf.”
It didn’t hurt that Gilstrap showed some instinct for the game from the outset.
“I think that I had a natural swing for it,” she said. “I loved volleyball and played volleyball all the time. That’s kind of what I wanted to do. My dream was to play in college, and then I realized that golf is, like, super-fun, and I’m kind of good at it. So then my dream changed.”
Gilstrap’s family lived in China Spring prior to her freshman year of high school, at which point they moved to McGregor. She said that she loves her new home, and the small-town atmosphere that she has found there.
Gilstrap certainly brought a measure of pride to McGregor in her first varsity season in 2017. She won the District 19-3A title, then went on to pick up another title at regionals to punch her ticket to the state tournament.
The setting for last year’s 3A state tournament – as is the case again this season – was Grey Rock Golf Course in Austin, which features a challenging setup even for highly skilled players. Gilstrap opened with a solid yet unspectacular round of 81, and sat in sixth place in the individual race after the first day.
But she had plenty of tricks left in her bag. Gilstrap posted a then-career-best score of 77 in the second and final round, which led all golfers in the field. In fact, as the scores came in, Gilstrap and her coach started to wonder if her final round might have been good enough to win the tournament.
“For a while we thought she was going to win it all, until the girl from Comfort (Loren Nevers) came in and beat her by two strokes (for the tournament),” Parsons said. It was literally one of those where we didn’t find out until the very last score was posted. We thought it was ours. Even as a freshman, we thought it was ours. We thought 77 was as good as you could get on that golf course.
“She’s got the ability to go even lower than that. I hope she decides to do it these next two days.”
This year, Gilstrap has won every tournament in which she has entered save one – as Rockdale’s Lyndy Laurrell topped Gilstrap at regionals. Paige shot a career-best round of 76 at an early-season tournament in Temple. Her goal at state is to break that personal best by shooting 75 or better.
And to win, of course. Nevers, last year’s champion from Comfort, graduated. Rockdale’s Laurrell will be a worthy and familiar challenger. Laurrell won state two years ago and finished third last year behind Nevers and Gilstrap, in addition to winning this year’s regional title.
Gilstrap considers Laurrell a friend, though when they’re paired together on the course they’re a little less chatty.
“So we text and Snapchat frequently,” she said, “But when we get out on the course we’re friendly, but it’s not so much a time to talk to each other until after those scores.”
Nevertheless, Gilstrap isn’t likely to ever get rude with an on-course combatant. Her Twitter feed lists her as a “follower of Jesus’ teachings, and using His gift of golf to reach as many people as possible.” She said that her faith drives the way she relates to people, even the ones with whom she’s competing.
“I just love to spread and show people how I can care on the golf course,” said Gilstrap, a member of Waco’s Central Christian Church. “It’s not always competitive, it’s just a fun game to play out there. You spend up to six hours with somebody on the golf course during a tournament, so it’s great to get to know them a little, share how nice people can be.”
Granted, she still wants to win. As the top returning scorer from last year’s 3A tournament, she has a legitimate shot to become the first UIL girls state golf champion from the Trib’s Central Texas coverage area since Chilton’s Gabby Dominguez won the last of her four straight state titles in 2009.
Gilstrap’s ace in the hole – the one she actually sees coming – for this week’s tournament is her splendid iron play. Both she and Parsons believe Grey Rock plays to her strengths nicely, even if they have occasional disputes about strategy.
“Paige is a pretty aggressive golfer, and I’m more of the coach, be safe-stuff, so we’re going to have to compromise a little bit,” Parsons said. “Grey Rock Golf Course is pretty challenging, it’s pretty tight, so it’s going to require a little bit of maneuvering and manipulating your shots to where you can’t be aggressive too much. The goal is to go out there, try to do our best Day 1, see where we lie, as far as Day 1 is concerned, and try to blow everybody’s doors off Day 2.”
Gilstrap said that it can be a little “nerve-wracking” sometimes being a known commodity, or the state favorite. But she’s trying to keep a level head about it. She understands that no matter what happens this week, she still has two more years of high school golf ahead of her, and hopefully plenty of future rounds on the collegiate level as well.
Parsons, for one, can’t wait to see what the future holds.
“I tell her mom and dad this all the time, she’s a triple threat,” the coach said. “She’s a beautiful young lady, she’s smart as can be, top 10 percent (of her class), and she’s a wonderful golfer. So she’s got three attributes that are wonderful to have in any person, much less a teenager her age.”