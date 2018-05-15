Iredell’s medal count went up to four as the boys golf team secured the bronze medal at UIL state golf Tuesday afternoon at the Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin. The Dragons secured a pair of golds from Morgan Whitfield in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles and a bronze from Garett Fletcher in the high jump at state track in Austin over the weekend.
“I’m really proud of those kids and happy for them,” Iredell coach Don Coffell said. “They battled. They shot a little better than they did yesterday. They did a good job.”
The golf team’s bronze medal also marks the first time in school history that Iredell has medaled at state golf.
“It’s fantastic,” Coffell said. “It’s well deserved. Their hard work reached its pinnacle at state.”
Whitfield and Fletcher are two of the 15 Iredell student-athletes to qualify for state in tennis, track and golf. Fletcher added to his collection as he’s one of the five golfers for Iredell. He finished with a 200 for the Dragons as the team’s score of 744 landed Iredell in third place. The Dragons were 22 strokes out of second and 23 in front of fourth.
Adrian Benitez was the individual leader for Iredell as he finished seventh with a 171. Colton Fowler was second with a 183, while Landry Proffitt recorded a 191. Micah Wellborn rounded things out for the Dragons with a 204.
After a celebratory meal at Red Lobster, the Dragons loaded up to head back to Iredell as Wednesday afternoon, Micah Wellborn, Colton Fowler and Garett Fletcher join the rest of the state qualifiers in tennis from Iredell to head down to College Station.
Iredell is the lone Centex school to medal in boys state golf. Valley Mills came in 12th in 2A play with a 760. Cameron Yoe was 10th with a 728, and Gatesville was also 10th with a 702.