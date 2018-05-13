In a week’s time, Garett Fletcher will travel nearly 1,000 miles across Texas as the Iredell senior has qualified for state in track, golf and tennis. Friday afternoon, Fletcher stood at the track at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin with a bronze medal around his neck for his podium finish in the high jump.
“This was my first year to go to state in track,” Fletcher said. “I’m pretty excited. I was shooting for track. I knew I would be able to go to state in tennis and golf.”
Last Thursday, he left Iredell in the afternoon and went down to Austin for state track before returning home Friday afternoon. He then went back down to Austin for state golf on Sunday before he’ll head home Tuesday night. Fletcher will hop right back into the car on Wednesday to go to College Station for state tennis before his epic road trip ends Friday night.
“I usually just listen to music,” Fletcher said when asked how he would pass the time on the road. “If I’m tired I’ll take a nap. I have a big range of music. Usually I listened to country, but I have pop stuff. It’s all over the place.”
Fletcher is one of 15 students to qualify for state in track, golf or tennis. There are nearly 40 students in Iredell High School, so the total of students that are state bound makes up nearly half of the entire school.
Thursday afternoon, the rest of the school — elementary, junior high and high school — gathered in the old gym to hold a pep rally for the state qualifiers. Team by team — track, tennis, boys golf and girls golf — the student-athletes were announced to the cheers of their friends and family in addition to the squeals of the younger kids.
At that point, those in Iredell were hopeful for success at the state level. Currently, as boys golf prepares for its state meet on Monday and Tuesday with state tennis kicking off Thursday and Friday, the Dragons already have two state gold medals. They both came from Morgan Whitfield.
The junior defended his state title in the 110 hurdles before taking the crown in the 300 hurdles a little over an hour later.
“I don’t want anyone else to take the title away from me,” Whitfield said. “Being a state champion feels pretty good. I want to keep it until I’m a senior at least.”
Boys golf
After finishing ninth at state in 2017 and 12th in 2016, the Dragons are looking to medal at state golf on Tuesday. All five guys from last year’s team are back this season.
“The past two years it was a struggle,” Adrian Benitez said. “We were young. Just getting to state was pretty hard. This year, with all the past experience and putting in all that work, we actually have a good chance of winning it this year. It’ll be fun.”
At regionals, four different Dragons finished in the top 10, and Benitez brought home the silver medal. It marked the second-straight year that Iredell was the regional champ.
“This season has gone really well,” Landry Proffitt said. “Our two top have done really well. I’ve improved a lot through the season as well.”
Earlier this season at an invitational meet in Glen Rose, Iredell scored a 342, the lowest score in school history. The Dragons didn’t know they’d broken the school record until they got back to Iredell.
“This year it’s more of a goal to win state than to get to state,” Colton Fowler said. “Getting to state is like a has been. Winning is our goal. We’re still reaching for that goal.”
Girls golf
Great things keep happening for the Iredell golfers when they play at Glen Rose. Kyra Coffell had to contain her giggles for a second when she realized her favorite golf memory throughout her high school career happened last Wednesday. As she was leaving, she realized she had just seen Koe Wetzel, the country music singer.
“I went up to him, met him and took a picture with him,” Coffell said. “This happened just yesterday (Wednesday) at the Glen Rose Golf Course Squaw Valley.”
Her father, Don Coffell, is the head golf coach at Iredell.
“It definitely motivates me to do my best,” Kyra said. “My dad helps me out a lot. He’s a really good coach. He’s not biased just because I’m his daughter.”
Kyra has been on the golf team the past three years as Iredell had advanced to state in each of those years. The Lady Dragons finished seventh in 2015 before recording eighth-place finishes in 2016 and 2017.
“It’s a fun experience,” Ally Johnson, who finished second at regionals, said. “This is our fourth year to go in a row. It’s really great to have that experience. Hopefully we’ll get to place this year, for sure.”
Tennis
Fowler remembers how his tennis season ended in College Station a year ago for two reasons. He advanced all the way to the state semifinals with his parter, Johnson, in mixed doubles which marked the furthest an Iredell tennis player has gone at state. But it also serves as plenty of motivation for this year.
“Our expectations are a bit higher,” Fowler said. “Tennis is very exciting for me and Ally.”
Also heading down to College Station later this week are boys doubles team Micah Wellborn and Fletcher, girls singles player Kassie Newton, girls doubles team Savanna Potter and Alexas Gephart and mixed doubles tandem Kyra Coffell and Alex Argott alongside Fowler and Johnson.
“Well, I didn’t make it on the district team last year,” Gephart said with a grin. “It’s quite an improvement. I was playing singles last year and now I’m doubles.”
Celebration
Fowler, like many of his classmates, is born and raised in Iredell. When he thinks back to when he was little, he can’t remember going to something like Thursday’s state qualifier pep rally for spring sports. He figures it’s because the Dragons “haven’t been too terribly successful” at spring sports.
Now, Iredell is the picture of successful at track, golf and tennis. Instead of focusing on what he can get out of it, Fowler knows the kind of impact he and his fellow classmates are having on the future of Iredell.
“It’s more fun seeing the kids that are there and them being real excited for us,” Fowler said. “It’s more about us going and doing our jobs to represent our school. It’s fun seeing the kids and seeing what they look up to.”
For Proffitt, who won’t compete until Monday, he said the celebration makes the nerves set in a few days early.
“Having the entire school there you can feel the nerves,” Proffitt said. “It really makes you realize that you want to do it even more for them.”
Coffell described the pep rally as being a bit of a tease. After the celebration, she has to wait a week until her first state meet which is tennis in College Station on Thursday.
“It’s pretty crazy,” Coffell said. “It’s like, I don’t know. It’s kind of like you get your new car and you’re like, ‘Ah!’ But then you have to wait.”
For Gephart, who as a senior is advancing to state for the first time ever, this is all just a dream come true.
“Just being able to have the experience and say that I’m one of the state qualifiers,” Gephart said. “It’s amazing.”