Several of Central Texas’ top golfers finalized their tee times for next month’s state tournament on Tuesday.
At the Region III-4A tournament in Huntsville, Gatesville’s boys qualified for state by finishing third in the team race behind Madisonville and La Grange. The Hornets actually tied for second with La Grange, but took third when they lost in a playoff. However, it was enough to get Gatesville to state for the first time since 2015.
Jett Truss shot rounds of 80 and 77 to lead the way for Gatesville with a 160 total.
Cameron Yoe’s boys will return to state after finishing third at the Region III-3A tournament in Huntsville. Last year the Yoemen finished 10th at the state tourney.
UIL regional golf action will continue through Wednesday at various courses around the state.