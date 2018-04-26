Cameron Yoe’s girls golf team knows that spring fashion always looks a little better with some jewelry hanging around your neck.
The Lady Yoe picked up the silver medal at the Region III-3A golf tournament at Brenham Country Club on Thursday. That allowed Cameron to qualify for state for the eighth straight year.
Rockdale won the team title with a two-round total of 740, while the Lady Yoe were second at 787. Keagan Galvan shot rounds of 85 and 94 for a team-best 179.
McGregor sophomore Paige Gilstrap will return to state for a second straight year after finishing second in the individual race. Gilstrap took second in the state last year as a freshman.
At the Region III-4A tournament in Huntsville, Gatesville’s girls finished third to qualify for state, carding rounds of 405 and 411 for a two-day score of 816. Liberty Hill (664) and Salado (779) earned the other two team qualifying spots at Ravens Nest Golf Course.
Kaylan Summers shot rounds of 87 and 90 for a 177 total to lead Gatesville, finishing 11th overall. Like Cameron, Gatesville’s girls will be joined by the boys team at state, which advanced earlier this week.
At Squaw Valley Golf Course in Glen Rose, Iredell’s boys punched their ticket to state by winning the Region III-1A tournament. The Dragons carded rounds of 360 and 345 for a winning total of 705. Adrian Benitez shot consecutive 78s to finish second in the medalist race.