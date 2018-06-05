The blue team vanquished the red squad in the inaugural Victory Bowl golf tournament, which wrapped up Tuesday at Twin Rivers.
The tournament, the latest addition to the Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athlete’s Victory Bowl week, was conducted in a team format, with boys and girls playing together. The blue squad was made up of Belton’s Wyatt Weir, Gatesville’s Jett Truss, Hamilton’s Paige DeJong and Kodee Crouch, Jarrell’s Timothy Handlos, Midway’s Mason Mikeska, Salado’s Jamie Rich and Shoemaker’s Anthony Ybarbo.
The red team was comprised of McGregor’s Paige January, Alli Ainsworth and Hunter Ripley, Midway’s Austin May, Teague’s Ben Whitaker and Kaitlin Villa, Valley Mills’ Hunter Krumnow and Whitney’s Juan Arredondo.
Victory Bowl activities continue the rest of the week with practices, service projects and, of course, all-star games. The third annual baseball and softball games are slated for 6:30 p.m. Friday at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton. The fifth annual volleyball all-star contest will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday at University High School, while the 10th annual football game is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD Stadium.