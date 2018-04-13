COLLEGE STATION — Once the Lady Leopards were huddled up, and head coach Ann Burnside had hugged every single one of them, someone within the depths of the celebratory huddle yelled, “We made history!”
On a Friday night in College Station, Lorena did just that with a 1-0 victory over Columbia in the regional semifinals, making the Lady Leopards regional final bound. They’re the first-ever Lorena soccer team — boys or girls — to make it this far.
“We made history baby,” Burnside said with a smile. “Now we’ve just got to keep going.”
While the fact that the Lady Leopards made history is special, the way they did it was even more momentous. The score was deadlocked at zero at the end of regulation and again at the end of the first overtime.
Just over three minutes into the second overtime period, Kaitlynne Jones stole the ball and took it herself to the goal where she buried a shot deep in the net. Many times before in the contest, a shot would appear to be going in from where the fans sat in the stands. They would all rise to their feet but then dejectedly return to their seats when the ball continued to fly past the net.
There was no doubt when Jones shot the ball. Either Columbia’s goalie would stop it or Jones would score. And the goalie didn’t have much chance.
“It was off of a defensive deflection,” Burnside said. “KJ just jumped on it. She was patient. She put the ball in when we needed her to. And she’s a freshman. That’s a lot of composure for a freshman.”
Thus began the longest 7:48 of Burnside’s life. The Lady Leopards didn’t take their foot off the gas after Jones scored. Instead, they continued their defensive pressure and offensive attack every minute that Burnside anxiously watched tick away.
In the end, Lorena battled for 100 minutes. Victoriously.
“I’m telling you, we condition extremely hard,” Burnside said. “I’ve always told the girls that I don’t ever mind losing to a team that’s better than we are. I will never lose to a team that’s in better shape than we are. From day one, we condition and we condition hard. It paid off.”
Lorena had its chances to score earlier in the game, but the crossbar was not kind to the Lady Leopards. A few shots bounced off the crossbar while some sailed wide of the net. Either way, no one on the Lorena team hung their head. They kept fighting.
“We were patient with each other,” Burnside said. “It would be real easy to look at your teammate and go, ‘Oh my gosh, how did you miss that?’ And they don’t ever do that. I have enough kids here that understand the complexities of the game that a really good pass is a tough pass to make. Finding that stuff and finding those lanes is tough, and these kids understand that now. That makes it when they’re backing each other.”
While Lorena continued to take shots, goalkeeper Macy Kunze continued to make save after save. She had some help on a pair of corner kicks from some teammates, but other than that it was all her stopping the shots of Columbia.
“She had a great game,” Burnside said. “She has not been tested as much in games. She’s an outstanding goalkeeper, but my defense is tough too, so she doesn’t always get tested. Today I think she really got to show what she’s capable of doing. She did a great job.”
That defense will be needed as the Lady Leopards have a quick turnover. Lorena takes on Jasper at noon on Saturday at A&M Consolidated. Jasper defeated Bellville, 5-0.