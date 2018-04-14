Ann Burnside wanted her players to look at her face.
The Lorena girls soccer team had just received its trophy for advancing to the regional final. Even though Saturday’s game saw Jasper come out with a 5-1 victory over the Lady Leopards in College Station, Burnside wanted her players to understand that there was no reason for any of them to hang their heads.
“Unless you win it all, your last game is a loss and that’s tough,” Burnside said. “I told them, ‘Look at my face. Do I look mad? Do I look upset?’ Not even any of those because they fought for 80 minutes. If I thought they’d shut down and quit on me, then I’d be upset. ... You hold your head up high and you walk off the field knowing you did your best. I’m OK with that. I really am OK with that.”
Lorena got a few good looks the first 20 minutes of play, but none of those shots found the back of the net. Jasper got on the board first off a breakaway goal with 17:44 to play in the half. The Lady Dawgs made it 2-0 off a throw in from the near side just over four minutes later.
But the Lady Leopards fought back as Haley Flores scored to put Lorena on the board at the 3:43 mark. Jasper’s goalkeeper came out to challenge, and Flores kicked the ball past her for the goal.
Lorena looked to build off that momentum to end the first half, but Jasper got on the board again with 19.2 seconds left.
“They fought hard from beginning to end,” Burnside said. “We’ve always preached that wins or losses come and go. That’s not what’s important. What’s important is how hard did we play, how hard we worked and the fact that we played together.”
In the second half, the Lady Leopards had to kick into the wind, and Jasper scored two more goals to solidify their four-goal margin of victory.
“It was tough. We had to play overtime yesterday,” Burnside said. “Jasper was in a situation where they go to rest their starters the second half yesterday. That’s the nature of a tournament. That’s how that goes. Short turnaround because the games were delayed yesterday. We were on the road early this morning, but again that’s how a tournament goes. It’s last man standing.”
The loss ended Lorena’s season one win shy of the state tournament. Last season, the Lady Leopards won their first-ever district title. This season, they advanced to the regional final, the furthest of any Lorena soccer team.
Looking forward, they want to make history again. That’s not a lofty dream for this Lorena program next season. Only six of the 21 Lady Leopards on the varsity roster are seniors. Bailey Burbidge, who scored the game-winner over Hardin-Jefferson, and Kaitlynne Jones, who scored the game-winner over Columbia, are freshmen. Goalkeeper Macy Kunze and co-captain Katie Burnside are juniors.
“We’d like to be the first Lorena team to make it to the state tournament, and that’s our goal,” Burnside said. “Our goal at the beginning of every season is to make it as far as we very possibly can. ... As long as they fight hard, ill take it. Every day and twice on Sunday.”