What an epic way to keep the season alive.
With just over a minute left in the game, after hitting the crossbar a couple times and missing wide a few more times, Lorena finally found the back of the net to break a scoreless tie and eventually top Hardin-Jefferson, 1-0, in the regional quarterfinals.
It was freshman Bailey Burbidge who netted the game-winner for the Lady Leopards as she headed the ball in the back post off a cross from Katie Burnside.
“We scored with 1:07 left I think was what the clock said when the kicked off again,” Lorena head coach Ann Burnside said. “It was back and forth the whole game. The girls played hard on both sides of the ball.”
While Lorena was immersed in a do or die scoreless battle for most of the match, Burnside saw a big improvement in her team from the first half to the second half.
“We played more aggressive. We went to the ball and fought for the ball,” Burnside said. “We were communicating better. That’s what we’ve been working on all year as well as fighting for the 50-50 balls. We’ve consistently been improving in those things over the last several weeks. But the increase in playing aggressive from the first half to the second was the difference maker.”
With the win, Lorena advances to the regional tournament to play the winner between Needville and Columbia who play at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Jasper 3, China Spring 1
China Spring’s season ended with a 3-1 loss to Jasper Friday night in Madisonville.