Katie Burnside definitely lost her mind after her assist led to the game-winning goal with less than 90 seconds left in the match that sent the Lorena girls soccer team to the regional tournament. And then the junior looked over to the sideline and saw her mom, head coach Ann Burnside, dancing in celebration. Katie wasn’t sure what to do with that.
“At that point, I knew everyone was getting tired, but I saw a bunch of white jerseys cluttering in the middle, so I thought if I shot it across the face of the net that someone was bound to touch it in,” Katie said. “I lost my mind on that play, but not as much as my mom. She danced enough for all of us.”
That was the closest contest of the playoffs for Lorena as the Lady Leopards demolished Anahuac, 13-0, in the opening round before they topped Little Cypress Mauriceville 5-0. Then came the thrilling 1-0 victory over Hardin-Jefferson.
OK, thrilling for some, nerve-wracking for senior Briana Marrero.
“It’s so scary knowing that any game could be the last,” Marrero said. “We went from winning a game 5-0 to winning 1-0. It’s getting harder.”
Signs of greatness
Burnside knew this year’s soccer team would be pretty talented with the players returning and the incoming freshmen. The x’s and o’s were definitely in place. The biggest question would be as to how all the pieces came together.
They clicked on a January evening in Liberty Hill. And that was evident to everyone, not just the coaching staff.
“Liberty Hill’s an excellent team,” Burnside said. “The girls had to fight the entire game. It was a real test. We came out 1-0. We scored earlier in the game, so the kids had to play defense. They had to play together. They never downshifted. They never backed off. That’s when we started to realize that we could really push and do something together as a group. That’s when they realized it, too.”
That win grew Lorena’s win streak to three, one that has now reached 18-straight games. It includes a spotless run through district play.
“We did that last year, but this was just so much better because it’s my senior year and we’re ending on a good note,” Marrero said. “Ending on a high note is something I’ll always remember and look back on that we went this far.”
Key to the Lady Leopards’ success this season is their selflessness. At the beginning of the year, the team talked a lot about the fact that it doesn’t matter who scores as long as the team scores, or who makes the pass as long as they as a group make it.
“Each kid wants to be an elite player, but they have to be able to balance that with being a giving player,” Burnside said. “We have some of the most unselfish players that they will give everything they have to get that ball across to somebody else so they can touch it in the back of the net. They’ve really bought into the notion of, ‘I’ve got to work as hard as everybody else to get the ball to where it needs to be or to get the team where it needs to be.’ It has paid off.”
Leopard family
As the Lady Leopards broke the huddle to end practice, they yelled, “Leopard. Family!”
That’s what this program is – a family.
“Soccer’s a very physically demanding game,” Burnside said. “The expectations of our kids in practice is very, very high. So when they get out here and they run, we start in 12 degree weather almost it feels like and now it’s up in the 80s, we expect the same work rate no matter what. It’s really hard. They go through a lot together. It does make them tight. It makes them understand each other’s struggle because it is a struggle. When you come out on the upside of a game, there’s a real bonding to that because they know what they’ve been through to get there and it makes them tight.”
It’s not just the girls’ team that has this bond. It’s the boys’ program as well.
“Every year we really push the idea of we have to do this all together. We are a family,” Burnside said. “We talk about it every day. It’s always family. The last playoff game was very intense. After the game, we turn around and half the boys team is there supporting the girls. It was in Madisonville, so it’s not like it was just across town. They had to really put forth effort to be able to support each other.”
Next steps
While Coach Burnside has the moves, the rest of the Lady Leopards have the pipes. For Burnside, nothing compares to the bus rides she shares with her players as they belt Taylor Swift everywhere they go. And High School Musical, which Burnside is sure will never go away.
“There’s lots of singing and lots of laughter,” Burnside said. “They get to be kids. It’s not all about soccer.”
While those are Burnside’s favorite memories of the season so far, there’s plenty of hope that the best is yet to come as Lorena prepares to take on Columbia at 5 p.m. Friday at A&M Consolidated in the regional semifinals.
“This team is going to be harder than any of the other teams,” Marrero said. “We have to put in more effort than we have. We can’t get in our heads. We have to stay focused and get through it.”
This is where the lessons learned from the Lady Leopards’ most recent win will play a major factor.
“We have to come out fast, come out hard and hopefully we won’t have to have another game like that,” Katie Burnside said. “It was a tough game, but it came out our way. It taught us to be more patient which each other.”
Sure, it’s easier on the heart to beat someone by multiple goals in soccer. But winning 1-0 and scoring the game-winner with less than 90 seconds left in the game builds something else in a team – trust.
“ The girls never panicked,” coach Burnside said. “I never saw anyone out on the field get upset with anybody else. There was no griping at each other. They just stayed calm and they played. You can’t get into panic mode. That never does anybody any good. I think that’s been the biggest thing for us is trusting each other that we’re going to get the job done when we need to and we’ve got each other’s backs and we’re going to play hard together.”