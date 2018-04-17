Midway point guard JaNaiya Davis signed her National Letter of Intent with Colorado State-Pueblo Tuesday afternoon.
Davis said she had dreamed of this moment since the second grade, when she realized she wanted to play basketball in college.
“I’m very excited to further my career,” Davis said.
Davis was named to the Super Centex first team as a senior, and also received 8-6A offensive MVP honors after averaging 12.3 points and 3.1 steals for a Pantherette team that put up 30 wins this season.
Davis’ favorite player is Skylar Diggins-Smith of the WNBA’s Dallas Wings, and tries to pattern her game after her.
“She’s tough. She drives to the hoop,” said Davis, a four-year starter at Midway. “She can shoot. She’s a leader on the court.”
David laughed when she thought back to her first visit to Colorado State-Pueblo. The first word that came to mind was “cold.”
But neither the temperature nor the altitude could keep Davis from the school after she spent some time with the team on and off the court.
“It was fun,” Davis said. “I got to play with them a little bit. The coaches are really nice, too.”
Colorado State-Pueblo is an NCAA Division II school that plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. Last year the Thunder Wolves went 25-7 and made the NCAA Division II national tournament.