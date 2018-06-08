Lorena girls basketball coach Rodney Gee and Gatesville standout Allaria Jones will take part in the 53rd annual Faith 7 Basketball Bowl on Saturday in Shawnee, Okla.
The game pits teams of Texas all-stars against players from Oklahoma. Jones, a first-team Super Centex standout and a Mary Hardin-Baylor signee, will play on the 10-member Texas girls squad.
That team’s head coach is Tyler Lee’s Ross Barber, formerly of Waco High. He’ll be assisted by Lorena’s Gee, who owns a 450-195 record in 26 years of coaching high school hoops, including the last eight at Lorena.
The Faith 7 girls game will tip off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Oklahoma Baptist University’s Noble Complex, and the boys game will follow.