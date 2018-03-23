District 8-6A
First team
Dajia Planas, Sr Ellison
Marliah Johson, Jr Ellison
Caleyah Burrell, Sr Midway
Reese Rhodes, Soph Midway
Madison Griffon, Jr Copperas Cove
Kaysha McClord, Soph Copperas Cove
Cadye Nelms, Sr San Angelo Central
Parris Parmer, Jr San Angelo Central
Charlene Shepherd, Jr Shoemaker
Keilee Burke, Sr Belton
Manesha Knox, Sr Killeen
Celisie Bobbitt, Soph Harker Heights
Honorable mention
Aujunnae Smith, Sr Ellison
Shantia Landrum, Sr Ellison
MIchala Pullen-Monroe, Soph Midway
J’Lynn Gus, Soph Midway
Mariyah Reynolds, Sr Copperas Cove
Leah Powell, Soph Copperas Cove
Victoria Lopez, Jr San Angelo Central
Anjelina Humphreys, Fresh San Angelo Central
Kaleiyah Davis, Sr Shoemaker
Alexa Valasquez, Jr Shoemaker
Nia Williams, Jr Belton
Presleigh York, Jr Belton
Kyla DuPont, Sr Killeen
Alia Vines, Sr Killeen
Kiara Young, Sr Harker Heights
Brielle Dorsey, Soph Harker Heights
District 17-4A
MVP Rebekah Nolte, Sr Gatesville
Offensive MVP Michelle Runyan, Sr Lorena
Defensive MVP Cierra Stewart, Sr Connally
Newcomer of the Year Miannah Little, Soph Connally
Freshman of the Year Brooke Ashcraft, Fr Robinson
Coach of the Year Kristi Mize China Spring
First team
Gabrielle Cleveland, Sr China Spring
Alaira Jones, Sr Gatesville
Heaven Lang-Tucker, Jr Connally
Summer Emblem, Jr China Spring
Alana Armstrong, Sr Lorena
Ta’naiya Norwood, Sr La Vega
Alex Perkins, Sr China Spring
Montierra Warren, Jr La Vega
Jade Bontke, Sr Hillsboro
Second team
Ashley Johnson, Sr Connally
Keyonna Lane, Jr Connally
Malaika Lee, Sr Connally
Abbie Snyder, Sr China Spring
Marlee Ward, Fr Gatesville
Toriah Brooks, So Hillsboro
Sloane Baker, Sr Lorena
Madison Crowson, So Robinson
Honorable mention
Dyllan Doyle, Fr Robinson
Shelby Lashombe, Jr Robinson
Aiyah McKoy, Jr Connally
Ariel McKoy, Jr Connally
Jaume Hubert, So La Vega
Tierney Sawyers, So La Vega
Aiyana Ephriam, So La Vega
Taylor Webb, Sr China Spring
Dream Thomas, Jr China Spring
Macie Reeves, Jr China Spring
Bailey Burbidge, Fr Lorena
Sarah Adams, Sr Lorena
Ashlyn Wachtendorf, Fr Lorena
Jasmyn Franklin, So Lorena
Hannah Patton, Sr Hillsboro
Treasure Mozon, So Hillsboro
Sarah Gawehn, Jr Hillsboro
Jill Truss, So Gatesville
T’Ana Nolte, So Gatesville
District 19-3A
MVP Mystique Womack, Jr Marlin
Defensive Player of the Year Claire Simmons, So West
Offensive Player of the Year Reagan Montgomery, Jr Whitney
Co-Newcomers of the Year Allissa Rodriguez, Fr Bruceville-Eddy
Daisy Rodriguez, Fr Whitney
Coach of the Year Lawrence Gullette Marlin
First team
Emily Jardik, Jr Troy
Macey Kucera, So West
Savannah Sebek, So Troy
Lorelei Uptmore, Sr West
Madison Beesley, Sr Bruceville-Eddy
Keirrae Davis, So Marlin
Kailyn Bartek, Sr Bruceville-Eddy
Aniya Williams, Fr Marlin
Kena Hightower, So Whitney
Alli Ainsworth, Sr McGregor
Hailey Burgess, Jr McGregor
Sydney Harris, Jr Clifton
Tamara Daniel, Sr West
Second team
Kennedy Cox, So Groesbeck
Kiera Anglin, Jr Groesbeck
Angel Martinez, Sr Troy
Aubrey Russell, Jr Troy
Megan Jobe, Sr Bruceville-Eddy
Sydney Finney, Sr Clifton
Sutton Finney, So Clifton
Kamryn Kettler, So Cliton
Audrey Lillard, Fr McGregor
Libby Gerik, So West
Alli Holloman, So West
Kenzie Seely, So Whitney
Danielle Noble, So Marlin
Honorable mention
Jodie Finch, Sr Troy
Marley Hilton, Sr Troy
Jenny Saxon, So Troy
Reagan Corn, Sr West
Amber Spriggs, Sr West
Leonila Velasquez, Sr Bruceville-Eddy
Jadyn Pavlas, So Bruceville-Eddy
Madison Edwards, So Bruceville-Eddy
Lucy McCann, So Bruceville-Eddy
Alexis Burns, Fr Groesbeck
Abby Johnson, So Groesbeck
Dacey Dietiker, So Clifton
Elizabeth Frost, Jr McGregor
Erin Rice, Sr McGregor
Caylea Heard, Jr Whitney
DeLaney Woodell, So Whitney
Ke’Ondria Davis, Jr Marlin
TAPPS District 3-4A
First team
Emma Dwyer, Sr Flower Mound Coram Deo
Waverly Frisbie, So McKinney Christian
Marissa Wilks, Sr McKinney Christian
Althea Wolfe, Sr McKinney Christian
Trinity Byars, Fr Dallas Shelton
Ashley Faux, So Flower Mound Coram Deo
Abigail Moore, Fr McKinney Christian
Ellie Ward, Fr Reicher
McKenzie Young, Sr Dallas Shelton
Alexis Ashford, Jr Flower Mound Coram Deo
Piper Brandenburger, Sr Flower Mound Coram Deo
Kacey Heitschmidt, So Flower Mound Coram Deo
Second team
Catherine Newton, So Flower Mound Coram Deo
Caitlin Cooper, So McKinney Christian
Katherine Phillips, Jr Flower Mound Coram Deo
Delaney Josephs, Jr Dallas Shelton
Jolie Clow, So McKinney Christian
Brianna Ealey, Jr Dallas Shelton
Sophia Engman, So Flower Mound Coram Deo
Elizabeth Klausmeyer, Jr Reicher
Emma Lipshy, Sr Dallas Shelton
Rachel Merchant, Jr Vanguard
Emma Schulte, Fr McKinney Christian
Madison Fetsch, So Reicher
Honorable mention
Morgan Tilton, So Flower Mound Coram Deo
Madelyn Bain, So Dallas Shelton
Halle Harmon, Sr Vanguard
Harper Hinds, So Dallas Shelton
Elizabeth Dzina, Jr Dallas Shelton
Isabel Nichols, So Flower Mound Coram Deo
TAPPS District 4-2A
First team
Jessica Hammock, Fr New Braunfels Christian
Anna Page, Jr New Braunfels Christian
Katie Pipper, So New Braunfels Christian
Emma Olson, Sr Austin Waldorf
Karley Baker, Fr Live Oak Classical
Rachel Johnson, Sr New Braunfels Christian
Risa Olson, So Austin Waldorf
Miranda Sekel, So Austin Waldorf
Leah Stephenson, Fr Live Oak Classical
Dominique Weisbruch, So Temple Holy Trinity
Faith Weisbruch, Sr Temple Holy Trinity
Olivia Marek, Sr Austin Waldorf
Second team
Sofia Rivera-Osorio, Jr Austin Waldorf
Ruby Tunney, So Austin Waldorf
Kathryn Baker, Jr Live Oak Classical
Carrie Brown, Jr New Braunfels Christian
Clara Pickens, Fr Austin Waldorf
Renee Wallace, Fr Live Oak Classical
Eliana Lynch, Fr Live Oak Classical
Yaquelin Mojica-Delacruz, So Temple Holy Trinity
Alyssa Flugarth, So New Braunfels Christian
Honorable mention
Paloma Navarro, Fr Temple Holy Trinity
Ashley Turck, Fr Temple Holy Trinity
Chloe Bachofen, Sr Live Oak Classical
Katelyn Scobee, Jr New Braunfels Christian
Sarah Tucker, Sr Live Oak Classical
Ruby Bledsoe, Fr Austin Waldorf
Monica Colon, Jr Live Oak Classical
Hattie Mills, Fr Live Oak Classical