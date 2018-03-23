District 8-6A

First team

Dajia Planas, Sr Ellison

Marliah Johson, Jr Ellison

Caleyah Burrell, Sr Midway

Reese Rhodes, Soph Midway

Madison Griffon, Jr Copperas Cove

Kaysha McClord, Soph Copperas Cove

Cadye Nelms, Sr San Angelo Central

Parris Parmer, Jr San Angelo Central

Charlene Shepherd, Jr Shoemaker

Keilee Burke, Sr Belton

Manesha Knox, Sr Killeen

Celisie Bobbitt, Soph Harker Heights

Honorable mention

Aujunnae Smith, Sr Ellison

Shantia Landrum, Sr Ellison

MIchala Pullen-Monroe, Soph Midway

J’Lynn Gus, Soph Midway

Mariyah Reynolds, Sr Copperas Cove

Leah Powell, Soph Copperas Cove

Victoria Lopez, Jr San Angelo Central

Anjelina Humphreys, Fresh San Angelo Central

Kaleiyah Davis, Sr Shoemaker

Alexa Valasquez, Jr Shoemaker

Nia Williams, Jr Belton

Presleigh York, Jr Belton

Kyla DuPont, Sr Killeen

Alia Vines, Sr Killeen

Kiara Young, Sr Harker Heights

Brielle Dorsey, Soph Harker Heights

District 17-4A

MVP Rebekah Nolte, Sr Gatesville

Offensive MVP Michelle Runyan, Sr Lorena

Defensive MVP Cierra Stewart, Sr Connally

Newcomer of the Year Miannah Little, Soph Connally

Freshman of the Year Brooke Ashcraft, Fr Robinson

Coach of the Year Kristi Mize China Spring

First team

Gabrielle Cleveland, Sr China Spring

Alaira Jones, Sr Gatesville

Heaven Lang-Tucker, Jr Connally

Summer Emblem, Jr China Spring

Alana Armstrong, Sr Lorena

Ta’naiya Norwood, Sr La Vega

Alex Perkins, Sr China Spring

Montierra Warren, Jr La Vega

Jade Bontke, Sr Hillsboro

Second team

Ashley Johnson, Sr Connally

Keyonna Lane, Jr Connally

Malaika Lee, Sr Connally

Abbie Snyder, Sr China Spring

Marlee Ward, Fr Gatesville

Toriah Brooks, So Hillsboro

Sloane Baker, Sr Lorena

Madison Crowson, So Robinson

Honorable mention

Dyllan Doyle, Fr Robinson

Shelby Lashombe, Jr Robinson

Aiyah McKoy, Jr Connally

Ariel McKoy, Jr Connally

Jaume Hubert, So La Vega

Tierney Sawyers, So La Vega

Aiyana Ephriam, So La Vega

Taylor Webb, Sr China Spring

Dream Thomas, Jr China Spring

Macie Reeves, Jr China Spring

Bailey Burbidge, Fr Lorena

Sarah Adams, Sr Lorena

Ashlyn Wachtendorf, Fr Lorena

Jasmyn Franklin, So Lorena

Hannah Patton, Sr Hillsboro

Treasure Mozon, So Hillsboro

Sarah Gawehn, Jr Hillsboro

Jill Truss, So Gatesville

T’Ana Nolte, So Gatesville

District 19-3A

MVP Mystique Womack, Jr Marlin

Defensive Player of the Year Claire Simmons, So West

Offensive Player of the Year Reagan Montgomery, Jr Whitney

Co-Newcomers of the Year Allissa Rodriguez, Fr Bruceville-Eddy

Daisy Rodriguez, Fr Whitney

Coach of the Year Lawrence Gullette Marlin

First team

Emily Jardik, Jr Troy

Macey Kucera, So West

Savannah Sebek, So Troy

Lorelei Uptmore, Sr West

Madison Beesley, Sr Bruceville-Eddy

Keirrae Davis, So Marlin

Kailyn Bartek, Sr Bruceville-Eddy

Aniya Williams, Fr Marlin

Kena Hightower, So Whitney

Alli Ainsworth, Sr McGregor

Hailey Burgess, Jr McGregor

Sydney Harris, Jr Clifton

Tamara Daniel, Sr West

Second team

Kennedy Cox, So Groesbeck

Kiera Anglin, Jr Groesbeck

Angel Martinez, Sr Troy

Aubrey Russell, Jr Troy

Megan Jobe, Sr Bruceville-Eddy

Sydney Finney, Sr Clifton

Sutton Finney, So Clifton

Kamryn Kettler, So Cliton

Audrey Lillard, Fr McGregor

Libby Gerik, So West

Alli Holloman, So West

Kenzie Seely, So Whitney

Danielle Noble, So Marlin

Honorable mention

Jodie Finch, Sr Troy

Marley Hilton, Sr Troy

Jenny Saxon, So Troy

Reagan Corn, Sr West

Amber Spriggs, Sr West

Leonila Velasquez, Sr Bruceville-Eddy

Jadyn Pavlas, So Bruceville-Eddy

Madison Edwards, So Bruceville-Eddy

Lucy McCann, So Bruceville-Eddy

Alexis Burns, Fr Groesbeck

Abby Johnson, So Groesbeck

Dacey Dietiker, So Clifton

Elizabeth Frost, Jr McGregor

Erin Rice, Sr McGregor

Caylea Heard, Jr Whitney

DeLaney Woodell, So Whitney

Ke’Ondria Davis, Jr Marlin

TAPPS District 3-4A

First team

Emma Dwyer, Sr Flower Mound Coram Deo

Waverly Frisbie, So McKinney Christian

Marissa Wilks, Sr McKinney Christian

Althea Wolfe, Sr McKinney Christian

Trinity Byars, Fr Dallas Shelton

Ashley Faux, So Flower Mound Coram Deo

Abigail Moore, Fr McKinney Christian

Ellie Ward, Fr Reicher

McKenzie Young, Sr Dallas Shelton

Alexis Ashford, Jr Flower Mound Coram Deo

Piper Brandenburger, Sr Flower Mound Coram Deo

Kacey Heitschmidt, So Flower Mound Coram Deo

Second team

Catherine Newton, So Flower Mound Coram Deo

Caitlin Cooper, So McKinney Christian

Katherine Phillips, Jr Flower Mound Coram Deo

Delaney Josephs, Jr Dallas Shelton

Jolie Clow, So McKinney Christian

Brianna Ealey, Jr Dallas Shelton

Sophia Engman, So Flower Mound Coram Deo

Elizabeth Klausmeyer, Jr Reicher

Emma Lipshy, Sr Dallas Shelton

Rachel Merchant, Jr Vanguard

Emma Schulte, Fr McKinney Christian

Madison Fetsch, So Reicher

Honorable mention

Morgan Tilton, So Flower Mound Coram Deo

Madelyn Bain, So Dallas Shelton

Halle Harmon, Sr Vanguard

Harper Hinds, So Dallas Shelton

Elizabeth Dzina, Jr Dallas Shelton

Isabel Nichols, So Flower Mound Coram Deo

TAPPS District 4-2A

First team

Jessica Hammock, Fr New Braunfels Christian

Anna Page, Jr New Braunfels Christian

Katie Pipper, So New Braunfels Christian

Emma Olson, Sr Austin Waldorf

Karley Baker, Fr Live Oak Classical

Rachel Johnson, Sr New Braunfels Christian

Risa Olson, So Austin Waldorf

Miranda Sekel, So Austin Waldorf

Leah Stephenson, Fr Live Oak Classical

Dominique Weisbruch, So Temple Holy Trinity

Faith Weisbruch, Sr Temple Holy Trinity

Olivia Marek, Sr Austin Waldorf

Second team

Sofia Rivera-Osorio, Jr Austin Waldorf

Ruby Tunney, So Austin Waldorf

Kathryn Baker, Jr Live Oak Classical

Carrie Brown, Jr New Braunfels Christian

Clara Pickens, Fr Austin Waldorf

Renee Wallace, Fr Live Oak Classical

Eliana Lynch, Fr Live Oak Classical

Yaquelin Mojica-Delacruz, So Temple Holy Trinity

Alyssa Flugarth, So New Braunfels Christian

Honorable mention

Paloma Navarro, Fr Temple Holy Trinity

Ashley Turck, Fr Temple Holy Trinity

Chloe Bachofen, Sr Live Oak Classical

Katelyn Scobee, Jr New Braunfels Christian

Sarah Tucker, Sr Live Oak Classical

Ruby Bledsoe, Fr Austin Waldorf

Monica Colon, Jr Live Oak Classical

Hattie Mills, Fr Live Oak Classical

