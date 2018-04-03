Marlin’s starting backcourt of Mystique Womack and DyNeisha Bailey earned first-team all-state recognition from the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
Womack was the Super Centex Player of the Year and the area’s leading scorer, averaging 26.5 points per game. She is committed to Alabama. Bailey was also a Super Centex performer who averaged 12.1 points for the state finalist Lady Bulldogs.
Teague’s KaDaja Nickleberry also earned all-state honors in Class 3A from the TGCA. Nickleberry averaged 17 points, 10 rebounds and 6.1 steals for the Lady Lions.
In Class 4A, Gatesville’s Allaria Jones and Lorena’s Michelle Runyan were both recognized as all-state players. Jones, a Mary Hardin-Baylor signee, averaged 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Hornets. Runyan topped the Lady Leopards with 15.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.5 steals per outing.
In Class 5A, Temple’s twin sister tandem of Keziah and Jhakya Dilworth both made the squad. The Florida A&M signees helped the Tem-Cats reach the state tournament for the first time in school history this year.