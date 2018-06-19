A year ago, I was combing through the 2016 Super Centex football teams. As I highlighted those who hadn’t graduated, their names were only names to me.
I didn’t know who would get the most votes in this Super Poll I had been told about. Barely three months into the gig at the Waco Trib, I had no clue what these kids had done on the football field or the storied histories of the programs in our coverage area. I kept hearing about some kid named Tanner Mordecai but wasn’t sure why he was getting so much hype in June.
Now, I know. Because that kid had an incredible year as he led Midway to the state championship game.
My how things change in a year’s time.
I remember the havoc Tyrek Horne and Shatydrick Bailey wreaked on opposing defenses when Mart won the Class 2A Div. I state title this past season. I recall the stats that came in for Connally’s Jay’Veon Sunday’s honor roll nominations on Saturday mornings. Ben Brittain also had some big time numbers for Reicher. So did Marcell Estell of Bosqueville, who recently won the state title in the 2A 200 meter dash at the UIL state track meet a month ago.
After the first week of the 2017 season, I got a call from Whitney athletic director Kenneth Gilchrist, who has since taken the head football coaching job at Heritage High School. He told me about the crazy numbers his sophomore quarterback put up that led to his nomination for Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week.
Putting together the StatsPlus page each Monday, I always waited for the email from La Vega. I wanted to see how many more interceptions Donta Stuart had that week. Or how many rushing yards John Richards had. Or the insane number of tackles Jordan Rogers was compiling.
And then there was Nathan Gerik, who completely took over in a first round playoff game back in November.
Obviously, I could keep going as now these names are more than just words on a Word document. I remember the feats they accomplished on the field a season ago. And now, the 2018 season is quickly approaching. Will these guys do what they did in 2017? Will they improve?
There are so many questions waiting to be answered, so many storylines waiting to be written as two-a-days begin faster than some of us wish to admit.
But those can wait. For now.
What can’t however, is the annual Waco Trib’s Super Poll. That’s right. It’s back.
Starting today, you can vote for the best high school football players in Central Texas. They’re broken down by position with an extra category for the six-man players.
By pulling from last year’s Super Centex team, we know we’ve missed some players. So you can write those names in on the ballot.
The opening rounds will last from June 20 through August 4 with a new position added to the poll every week. The semifinal round — pitting the top five in each position against each other – will happen August 4-8 with the finals — between the top two vote getters from the semifinals — happening August 8-12.