For a moment, it looked like a game sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes would be won on a Bible drill.
Then, in the next moment, it was won on a prayer.
Methodist Children Home’s Sir Dautrel Bible scooped up his own team’s fumble and scooted 13 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 6:17 to play, lifting the Red team to its first lead of the night. But Blue kept calm and mounted one final miracle.
With four seconds to play, Blue quarterback Charles Giddens launched a high, heaven-nuzzling pass toward the end zone, and his receiver Jamal Long of Hillsboro climbed the ladder to bring in the TD pass. The ensuing extra point by Milford’s Lowisley Ojeda pushed the Blue to an entertaining 27-26 win in the 10th annual Super Centex Victory Bowl on Saturday night at Waco ISD Stadium.
Midway through the third quarter, the Blue team seemed destined for a rare blowout in the decade-old all-star game, holding a commanding 17-0 lead. But the Red began to rally by wisely putting the ball in the hands of one of the most turbo-cleated players on the field, Shoemaker scatback Ozias Wright.
Wright dialed up one of the most electrifying plays of the night when he took a handoff and darted right, only to cut back to the left, where a wall of blockers helped spring him for a sweet 66-yard touchdown run. The Red squad missed the kick, but they suddenly had new life, trailing just 20-13 with 11:39 to play in the game.
The Red defense then forced a quick three-and-out, and the rejuvenated offense constructed another scoring march. They went 54 yards in eight plays, capped off by Wright’s second TD run of the quarter, this time from three yards out.
Like the waves of the Red Sea, the momentum was completely with the Red team, coached by Temple’s Scott Stewart. The defense forced another three-and-out, giving the ball back to its offensive unit with 6:58 to go. On the team’s second play, Hillsboro’s Courtney Hewitt fired a bullet over the middle to Temple’s Ty Culp. But as Culp broke toward the middle of the field, a Blue team defender shot in and punched the ball loose, and Bible found himself at the right place at the right time.
The Methodist Children’s Home standout hauled in the ball off the bounce and motored the final 13 yards into the end zone for the score, lifting his team to a 26-20 lead with 6:17 on the clock.
After another three-and-out, Blue seemed dead in the water. But Marty Herbst’s squad rose up like Lazarus in the end.
They got the ball back with 1:48 to go, and immediately tried a trick play, a reverse pass that the Red squad blew up with swarming pressure on the passer. Two subsequent incomplete passes later, Giddens and Long connected for a huge 16-yard conversion for the first down.
Giddens continued to work the middle of the field to Long and Copperas Cove’s Bryce Ranes, adeptly scrambling to elude a steady pass rush. Finally, the quarterback tossed one last 20-yard pass that Long snagged out of the sky and came down with in the end zone with four seconds left, sparking a wild celebration by the Blue.
Giddens picked up the Bob McQueen Offensive MVP honor, while his Blue teammate, linebacker Joshua Walker of University, was the Defensive MVP.
The game started sluggishly from an offensive standpoint, as the Blue team’s Marc Gutierrez fumbled on the opening play from scrimmage and Red recovered. That sparked a trend, as the defenses ruled the opening stages of the game, stacking up the running game and controlling the line of scrimmage to provide heavy pressure on the quarterbacks.
The first eight possessions of the game ended in either a punt or a turnover.
Finally, in the second quarter, Giddens removed his jumper cables and gave the Blue squad a charge. On his first snap at quarterback, the recent Florence graduate faked a handoff and befuddled the defense on a 24-yard keeper around the right side. His next play provided a similar momentum surge, as he broke off 11 more yards on another scamper.
With the running game established, the Blue sucked the defense in and beat them through the air. Giddens eventually lofted a 19-yard scoring toss to Fairfield’s Kobe Branch, and with five minutes exactly left before the halftime break, the Blue held a 7-0 lead.
They added a field goal before intermission and another score in the third quarter, when Crawford’s Gage Pearson absorbed a big hit but still made an on-time delivery to Long for a 27-yard TD. That pushed the Blue lead to 17-0, and it seemed the game was headed for its first blowout since 2013, when the Blue squad won, 35-21.
But Red, behind relentless defense from Midway’s Dart Smith, Walnut Spring’s Ben Muniz and others, wouldn’t go quietly. They began shutting the Blue offensive attack down, and Jonesoboro’s Wyatt Young finally put the Red squad on the board with a 13-yard TD jaunt with four minutes to go in the third quarter, starting the rally.
Blue’s win gave it a 5-4-1 lead in the all-time series.
VOLLEYBALL
Blue 3, Red 0
In the fifth annual Victory Bowl volleyball match, the Blue team rode the high-flying efforts of Live Oak’s Bailey Keith to a 25-18, 25-21, 25-21 win over the Red at University High School.
Keith was the Super Centex Co-Player of the Year during the 2017 season while leading the Lady Falcons to a TAPPS state title. She’ll play at Air Force in the fall, and claimed the game’s MVP honor on Saturday.
Troy’s Angel Martinez won the Molly Martinsen Braveheart Award, given to the student who best displays character, perseverance and an enthusiasm for Jesus during the week. It’s named for the young volleyball player from Waco who died in 2012 after a battle with brain cancer.