After two seasons, Shawn Peach is leaving Moody High School to join Jeff Hulme’s football staff at Midway, Moody ISD announced in a press release on Monday.
Peach went 8-13 in two years guiding the Bearcats, leading Moody to a playoff appearance in 2016, just the program’s fourth trip to the postseason since 2000.
Moody has moved up defensive coordinator Jason Hill as the new head football coach and associate athletic director. Hill has served as the program’s defensive coordinator since 2013, helping two Moody teams reach the playoffs in that time span. Prior to coming to Moody, he had assistant coaching stints at Hutcheson and Arlington.
“This is an exciting time to be a Bearcat, and I can’t wait to get started,” Hill said in a statement.
Moody ISD also installed Marty Garcia as athletic director for the district. Garcia led the Moody boys’ basketball team to a 20-9 record and a playoff trip in 2017-18, and has 22 years of coaching experience, including stops at Robinson and Saginaw.
Peach brings a long coaching pedigree to Midway, as his father is former Arlington Lamar coach Eddy Peach, who was inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame in 2017, and his brother Scott is head coach at Arlington.