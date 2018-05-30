The pilot of one of Central Texas’ most successful six-man football programs is handing the keys over to his co-pilot.
Jordan Barker, who started Live Oak Classical’s football program from scratch and built it into a state championship-winning powerhouse, had decided to step away from the Falcons’ head coaching duties. Barker plans to stay on as Live Oak’s offensive coordinator, while defensive coordinator Brice Helton will ascend to the head coach job.
“It’s very important that Brice is there. I know it’s in good hands,” Barker said. “I joked the other day at the reception that I’m glad that the school is taking the same gamble on Brice that they took on me.”
As gambles go, this one delivered jackpot results. After a season playing an outlaw schedule, Barker and Live Oak fielded their first varsity team in 2009, to successful results. He has guided the program to a 89-24 record in the past nine seasons, including a 19-4 postseason record. The Falcons won four state championships under Barker’s direction, including consecutive TAPPS titles in 2016 and ’17.
Last season, Live Oak endured a bumpy start to the year at 1-6 before closing with seven straight victories.
““As we were doing it, I never thought about it, we were just trying to build a cornerstone,” Barker said. “There are a lot of kids whose hard work paid off into something special, and it was neat the other day (at a Live Oak reception) to see a snapshot of a lot of the families we’ve been able to connect with.”
Barker worked part-time as Live Oak’s head coach. When he first started with the school, he worked in athletic facilities at Baylor, and since 2013 he has worked for Sturdi-Steel. That company frequently gave him the time off he needed to conduct practices in the early morning before school.
But new TAPPS practice guidelines will lead to more afternoon workouts for Live Oak in the future. “It’s time to hand it off to somebody who can do it full-time,” Barker said. “Brice will do a great job.”
Live Oak is also in the midst of fundraising efforts to build a downtown football field for the program, adjacent to the school.