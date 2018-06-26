You always know it’s going to be a good day when you show up to work and there’s a signed copy of the latest Texas Football magazine on your desk, left by the one and only Mr. Dave Campbell.
After reading up on the Baylor Bears, I made my way to the high school football section. After all, the season is quickly sneaking up on us. State 7-on-7 is this weekend in College Station. Fall drills begin Aug. 6 for Classes 1A through 4A and Aug. 13 for 5A and 6A teams that held spring drills.
The first game of the season is Aug. 30, the same day our high school football preview section rolls out here at the Trib.
How quickly the summer flies by.
A couple of pages before the Class 6A previews begin, the magazine lists its players of the year for the 2017 season. Two of them should sound familiar – Midway’s Tanner Mordecai and Mart’s Jace Terry.
Both of them led their respective teams to the state finals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Midway’s hope for an undefeated state championship season ended in a loss to Cy-Fair, while Terry’s Mart squad topped Refugio for the title.
I think it was the first game I watched Midway play back in the fall. Mordecai was barreling down the sideline with the ball for a QB keeper. Instead of bolting out of bounds when the defender came, he lowered his head and bulldozed the dude, gaining a few more yards before he was brought down.
When Mordecai came up, he had a bloody nose. The trainers patched it up quickly before Mordecai returned to the field. After that game, Midway head coach Jeff Hulme was pumped about that play. It showed his guys what kind of quarterback they had, as if they didn’t already know.
Mordecai finished his senior season with 4,395 passing yards for 53 touchdowns. He also racked up 1,163 rushing yards for 23 touchdowns. In December under the lights at Baylor’s McLane Stadium, 46 of those rushing yards came with just over two minutes left in the third quarter after Southlake Carroll tied things up at 21.
Mordecai busted through the line of scrimmage and sprinted away for the touchdown that gave the Panthers the lead back for good.
Terry, meanwhile, made plenty of big plays himself for Mart. The one that sticks in my mind is his 64-yard touchdown run in Mart’s state championship game.
The senior took off down the middle then broke to the right side of the field where one defender stood between him and the end zone. Terry juked the kid so bad that he didn’t even move in response. He froze the guy. And Terry sprinted away untouched into the end zone.
For a team loaded with talent at the running back slot – led by Tyrek Horne and Shatydrick Bailey – Terry lit things up with his ground game deep in Mart’s playoff run. He finished the season with 1,007 yards rushing for 18 touchdowns.
Like Mordecai, Terry was the antithesis of one-dimensional. He had the arm strength and accuracy to hit his receivers, who are all super-fast by the way, perfectly in stride.
Think back to the state title game – again, I know, but it was full of these gems – when Terry completed three passes on three-straight third-down situations to keep a scoring drive alive. The score came off the fake field goal where Terry rolled out and hit Bailey for the 2-yard score.
This upcoming Texas high school football season will be without these two awe-inspiring quarterbacks as they both graduated and are continuing their football careers in college: Mordecai at Oklahoma, Terry at Mary Hardin-Baylor.
So who fills their shoes?
When Kyler Martin came to the Trib office earlier this month with his dad, Mart defensive coordinator Shane Martin, the two were excited that Kyler was named to the Super Centex baseball first team and also discussed that Kyler wouldn’t be playing summer baseball this year. He had to get ready to take over for Terry.
Martin’s name should sound familiar.
With the Panthers up by 14 over Stratford in the state semifinal contest in Snyder, Martin scooped up a fumble by the Elks and took it 88 yards to the house for the touchdown and kill shot for Mart.
He’s more than ready to shine in those big moments for the reigning state champion Panthers, who will now compete in Class 2A Div. II after February’s realignment. Martin will also have Horne and Bailey to hand the ball off to as well.
And then there’s Midway. Graduating a big-time signal-caller isn’t a new thing for these Panthers. No, they’ve done it before. Most recently with Sam Glaesmann, who’s now at Rice, and SMU’s Ben Hicks.
Who takes over for Mordecai? We’ll find out when the 2018 season kicks off. But whoever it is will have plenty of help with James Fullbright returning at running back and speedy receivers Demarcus Degrate and D’Ante Thomas also back.
That’s the thing with both Mordecai and Terry. While they made the big plays and shouldered the load that comes with being the starting varsity quarterback for a high school football team in the state of Texas, it was never all about them.
Mordecai always lavished praise on his offensive line, his coaches, his receivers and Fullbright. It was never about what he accomplished. It was always about who helped the team as a unit get the desired outcome.
The same is true for Terry. He couldn’t do anything without the line blocking for him, the threat of a handoff to one of his speedy backs or a rocket to a dangerous receiver.
And that’s what made them so fun to watch.