Instant replay is coming to Texas high school football.
No, really. In fact, here’s a review of that last sentence – instant replay is coming to Texas high school football.
The UIL announced on Thursday that it will use replay reviews for the state football championships beginning with the 2018 season. The UIL will follow NCAA rules with regard to replays with two exceptions – there will be no coaches’ challenges and targeting will not be called as a result of a review. All reviews will be initiated by the replay officials in the booth. A collegiate replay official will review the plays.
“With all UIL State Championship football games at a single location, we have the technology and ability to utilize these powerful tools to make the state championships the best possible experience for coaches, players, officials and fans,” UIL executive director Charles Breithaupt said in a statement. “Instant replay will help ensure that the calls during the biggest games of the year are as correct as possible.”
Replay will not be used during the regular season or for playoff games leading up to the state championships, the organization said.