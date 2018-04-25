The Rockdale Tigers sent ripples through the state when they grasped a 45-29 victory over Brock in the Class 3A Division I state championship game in December at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Bruceville-Eddy overcame the weight of history on its way to the state playoffs.
Now both teams will be honored for their achievements with the Gordon Wood Award, which will be presented at the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame banquet at the Ferrell Center on May 5. Each year the Gordon Wood Award is presented to an especially noteworthy high school football team (or teams) that displayed good sportsmanship, the ability to overcome challenges, had the support of its community and experienced success on the field. It is named for legendary high school coach Gordon Wood, who won nine state championships — two at Stamford and seven at Brownwood.
Rockdale’s impact resonated beyond the way the Tigers erased a 21-0 deficit on the way to their first state championship in 41 years. Rockdale played with “TFND” emblazoned across the front of its jerseys, signifying the slogan “Tiger Fight Never Dies,” and their fans proudly wore “KEEP IT LIT” T-shirts that featured a bright blue V.
But those weren’t the only reasons high school football fans were talking about the Tigers’ victory for weeks.
It was the way Rockdale finished off its state championship that filled fans with joy even if they weren’t from the Central Texas town that is home of the Tigers.
When Gunner Miller, son of Rockdale head coach Jeff Miller, ran out to take the final snap in the victory formation, it was as if the whole state paused to take in a special moment.
Gunner Miller was diagnosed with the rare bone cancer Ewing Sarcoma in the spring of 2015. During a grueling treatment process, doctors removed nine inches of his left shin and replaced it with a prosthetic. But Miller pulled through and has been in remission since January of 2017. He was in uniform for the state championship game, though not expecting to play.
However, once Rockdale controlled the game in the fourth quarter, Miller’s friends and teammates came up with a plan to get him in the game.
Jeff Miller, who is as tough and gruff as any football coach in the Lone Star State most of the time, choked up in multiple postgame interviews when speaking about his son kneeling down to seal the win on the last play of the title game.
“We’re in victory formation in the state championship game. You know what that means? It means we just won the game,” said Miller, describing the final play in the postgame press conference. “But it wasn’t even my idea. It was his teammates’ idea. I’m not smart enough to even think of that. And I had someone come to me and say, ‘Hey, look, we want to do this.’ They didn’t have to ask me twice.”
Rockdale finished the season with a 13-3 record after rebounding from a 1-3 start. The Tigers paid tribute to former booster club vice president Matt Lehmkuhl, who died just before the 2017 season began, by making his idea for the bright blue V a reality and keeping it lit throughout the playoffs. So for Gunner Miller to take the final snap in the championship game was a fitting end for this close-knit family of a team.
“It’s a perfect story,” Rockdale senior Jaquayln Crawford said. “You couldn’t write any better story and we’re just grateful to be a part of it.”
End of the drought
The beginning of two-a-days brings a different challenge for every program in every year.
Some teams sweat it out in August in hopes of winning a district championship and making a long run in the postseason. For a few programs across the state, the goal from the first snap of practice is a state title.
But at Bruceville-Eddy High School, the start of a new season for more than 30 years meant a steep climb to try to get back to the playoffs. Since 1985, the last time the Eagles qualified for the postseason, the end of each campaign brought with it the same refrain: wait till next year.
In 2017, Bruceville-Eddy football’s time finally arrived.
The Eagles showed outstanding resolve late in the season as they claimed a 35-34 victory over New Waverly and a 24-21 triumph over Marlin in the regular season finale to earn the third-place playoff berth from District 12-3A Division II.
Bruceville-Eddy coach John Chaney saw his team improve in each of his four seasons at the helm of the Eagles program.
They went 0-5 in district in his first campaign in 2014, but showed they were on the cusp of the playoffs when they finished 2016 with a 6-4 mark, including 2-3 in 12-3A.
So when the season reached the pressure point of late October and early November, the Bruceville-Eddy players were primed to end the school’s playoff drought. The Eagles ascent to the playoffs earned them both the Tribune-Herald’s Jinx Tucker trophy and now the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame’s Gordon Wood Award.
“This is a pretty special group to me and to the coaching staff,” Chaney said. “This is my fourth year, so this is the first group of kids we’ve had all the way through high school.
They really bought in early and this is just another accolade to how hard they’ve worked the last four years.”
Bruceville-Eddy, which will move from Class 3A to 2A next school year, faced a unique set of obstacles in ending their playoff drought. Positioned along Interstate 35, the school has taken the brunt of highway construction that relocated many businesses in the community. Chaney said the directions to the school he gives to visiting athletic teams changes on a weekly basis.
On the field, the Eagles faced a moment of truth against New Waverly when the Bulldogs surged ahead by 21 points in the third quarter. But Bruceville-Eddy battled back and won the game on a made extra point in the fourth quarter.
Although Rice ended Bruceville-Eddy’s historic campaign in the first round of the playoffs, Chaney and the Eagles are focused on building on the momentum.
“Our message to the kids is that last football season was what’s supposed to happen,” Chaney said. “We want to get to where that’s the norm, not the exception. They have to look back at what they’ve done and they need to exceed that to keep it rolling.”