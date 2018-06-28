COLLEGE STATION – On a hot summer day at the State 7-on-7 Tournament at Veterans Park, several of Central Texas’ qualifiers didn’t melt. Mexia, Gatesville, China Spring, Fairfield and McGregor all finished in the top two of their respective pool-play divisions to move on to Friday’s championship bracket.
Only nine teams in Divisions II and III went 3-0 in pool play, none from Central Texas. But Mexia did win its pool.
The Blackcats opened with a relatively low-scoring 20-13 win over Worthing. Then Mexia showed some stingy defense again in stuffing Celina, 22-14. In its third and final game of the day, Mexia suffered its only loss, as Glen Rose pulled out a 41-33 triumph. But the Blackcats (2-1) will move on to the championship round, along with Celina (2-1) from that pool.
Few teams worked any harder to get to the championship round than China Spring. The Cougars kicked off their State 7-on-7 run with a hotly-contested 35-32 win over Bridgeport. Then the Cougars needed triple overtime to survive against Stafford, winning 48-46 on a successful two-point conversion.
China Spring’s final contest required even more overtime periods, but Jim Ned eventually passed for the winning two-point try to hand the Cougars their only defeat, 78-76.
Fairfield, McGregor and Gatesville all finished second in their respective pools by going 2-1. Fairfield tallied wins over Brownwood, 28-20, and Silsbee, 26-20, before stumbling against Heritage, 41-28. McGregor finished second behind unbeaten Brock in Pool D. The Bulldogs lost to Brock, 32-26, in their state debut, but came back with wins over Sweeney (40-22) and Snyder (40-26), respectively.
Gatesville’s pool turned out to be extremely competitive, as all six games were decided by eight points or less. The Hornets opened with a 27-26 defeat of Cuero before falling by a 46-43 score to Needville in their second game. In their third contest, they bested Graham, 32-26.
Making its first trip to State 7-on-7, La Vega opened nicely, winning over Rockport, 33-14. But the Pirates followed with losses to Bonham and Goliad to dip into the consolation bracket. Lorena and Hillsboro each went 1-2 as well and will join the Pirates in the consolation tourney.
In Division III, Bremond dropped all three of its games, against Childress, Louise and Sonora, respectively.
The single-elimination Division III championship bracket will start at 8 a.m. Friday. The Division II tourney will resume at 9 a.m., culminating with the title game at approximately 4 p.m.
Also on Friday, Division I pool play will commence, including action involving Temple and Belton.