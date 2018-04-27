It’s been an offseason of farewells for the longest-tenured of Central Texas’ football coaches, and now Mark Bell has decided it’s his turn.
China Spring ISD announced on Friday that Bell would be stepping down as head football coach after 21 seasons, though he’ll remain in his role as athletic director. Bell’s son Brian, a former China Spring and Sam Houston State quarterback, will take over as the Cougars’ new head football coach after spending the past two years as offensive coordinator.
Mark Bell said that the desire to take more time for his family led him to the decision. His oldest son Shawn is Baylor’s offensive line coach.
“It’s nice to take on a new challenge, a new chapter in my life, and I’m excited about it,” Bell said. “This will allow me to focus on some different things than just X’s and O’s, trying to build up the athletic program. And it’ll give me some more time to do some things I haven’t really been able to do with family.”
Bell joins his longtime rival Willie Williams of La Vega as coaches who have walked away from the sideline since the end of the 2017 season. Williams stepped down from his football coaching post in January after 28 seasons, though he also stayed on as La Vega’s AD. Also, earlier this week, Copperas Cove’s Jack Welch, who had been with the Bulldawgs since 1994, announced his retirement.
Bell considers Williams a friend, but said he didn’t really discuss the idea of retiring with him.
“We’ve talked about some different stuff, but I think it’s two completely independent situations, even if it’s both for the same reasons,” Bell said. “For me, the timing is good. It’s an opportunity for me to be an even better dad, a better granddad.”
Bell’s success over the years speaks for itself. He recorded a 171-79 record in his 21 seasons coaching the Cougars for a .684 winning percentage, and holds an overall coaching record of 210-105-1 in a career that spanned 38 years and included head coaching stops at Rosebud-Lott, Clifton and Lampasas. China Spring made the playoffs in 18 of his 21 seasons, reaching the Class 3A Div. II state championship game in 2007 and the Class 4A Division I state semifinals in 2016. The Cougars had seven seasons of 10 or more wins under his direction.
He was one of the head coaches for the inaugural Super Centex Victory Bowl in 2009, along with Waco High’s Johnny Tusa.
Ever the competitor, Bell knows that Friday nights will be far different than he’s accustomed. He plans to still be on hand for Cougar games, naturally, but he’ll be standing on the track with the rest of the administrators rather than wearing a headset or calling out plays.
“It’ll definitely be different,” he said. “I told our players, you don’t just do something for 38 years and quit cold turkey, or not have a lot of emotions about it. I’m sure I’ll be nervous that first time out, kind of like a pregame situation, but hopefully it’ll work out. … I told the players though, I’m detaching myself as a football coach. When I walked off the field that last game (last season), that was my last time to walk off as a football coach.”
Bell said that he had been mulling the idea of stepping away over for some time. For the past several seasons, he’d get occasional questions, “How long are you going to keep going?”
“I always told them I just wanted to take it one day at a time,” Bell said. “And I feel like now is the time. You always want to support your kids, and if they’re not playing, the next-best thing you can do is to watch them coach.”
Brian Bell, 26, grew up at China Spring, attending school there from his elementary days onward. He was a ball boy for the Cougars and later starred at quarterback, leading the program to a 21-4 record in his final two seasons.
He went on to great success at Sam Houston, where he became the Bearkats’ all-time winningest quarterback with 39 victories from 2010-13. He passed for a school-record 8,655 yards and rushed for 1,529 while accounting for 107 touchdowns.