The game was still more than 48 hours away at that point, but Waco High’s Marty Herbst couldn’t resist getting in an opening salvo.
“Tell Stewart that I know he’s cheating,” Herbst said to a reporter, as he approached Temple’s Scott Stewart for an interview.
Informed of that comment, Stewart looked surprised, then chuckled. “I’m not smart enough to know how to cheat in this kind of thing,” the coach said.
The kind of thing to which he was referring is the 10th annual Super Centex Victory Bowl. For a decade now, the Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes has staged an all-star football contest between some of the area’s top players, and the 10th edition is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD Stadium.
From the start, though, organizers wanted to make the Victory Bowl more than a game. Heart of Texas FCA director Ben Johnson and his team incorporated service projects and Bible study time from the inaugural year until now.
And the Victory Bowl has grown in size and scope, too. Besides the band and the cheerleaders that take part, games have been added for volleyball, baseball and softball, and this year for the first time, a golf tournament was conducted at Twin Rivers Golf Club.
Coaches are used to investing in the kids that attend their high school. But the Victory Bowl coaches said that it’s special getting a chance to expand their pool of influence.
“It really is (an honor), to be asked to do something like this,” Stewart said. “The least important thing that’s going to go on in the next four days is going to be those two-and-a-half hours on Saturday evening. Already, just being able to meet these guys. I’ve met every kid, red and blue. I’m trying to remember names. There’s 100 of them, so that’s not easy.
“But just hearing where they’re from and their stories, I always tell them, ‘Give me one little tidbit about you.’ So getting to know these kids, we get in our lives and get those horse blinders on, with ‘Our kids, our kids, our kids.’ There’s a bunch of great kids out here. To be in this atmosphere and to be in this setting, it’s been awesome, been fun so far.”
For the first time in the event’s history, coaches conducted a true draft back in January to put together their rosters, as they were able to select players from the entire pool of nominees rather than assigning each team half of the schools in the field. That led to some high school teammates parting ways for a weekend, as some will face off as opponents. Case in point, China Spring’s Kolten Benton is a member of the red team while his old Cougar teammate Steven Russo is a part of the blue squad.
Naturally, every coach and player wants their squad to win. They can’t turn off that competitive zeal.
But the idea is to play hard, while understanding that the week is about far more than the game itself.
“At the end of the day, everybody I talked to said the same thing, ‘Look, you’re going in there to be competitive,’” Stewart said. “We’re all Alpha Males, my momma won’t play me in checkers. ‘But if you get that worked up into it, you’re not going to enjoy what this is meant to be.’ Which is to just share some fellowship and meet these young men, and as the transition to probably the most important part of their life, which is going to decide the next 60 years of their life. So to be a microspeck in that process is just an honor. These kids are cool kids.”
Like Stewart, Waco High’s Herbst said that he polled former Victory Bowl coaches about what to expect, tips for what works and what doesn’t. Herbst’s boss, Waco ISD athletic director Johnny Tusa, coached in the inaugural Victory Bowl in 2009, opposite China Spring’s Mark Bell.
“Coach T can remember 10 years ago,” Herbst said. “I’ve talked to numerous coaches who have coached in this, and they all say the same thing: What a treat. They didn’t realize going into it how many hours were involved, how much planning went on, how much planning that Ben Johnson and his crew do to get to this point. Once we get to the game for them especially, that’s the icing on the cake. In a few days we’ll be able to experience the same excitement.”
On a certain level, the coaches are tasked with drawing up plays, coming up with schemes and coaching and directing the players, so that’s right in their wheelhouse.
The only real curveball for Herbst and Stewart has been the color scheme. In a weird twist of fate, Waco High’s Herbst is heading up the blue team while Temple’s Stewart is guiding the red.
“I tweeted out earlier, to the Wildcat Nation, that I’m honored to be a part of this thing, with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes,” Stewart said. “But this is probably the only time in my life that I’m going to say, ‘Go red team!’ I’ve got a lot of people commenting back on that, so it’s pretty cool.”
Note: The third annual Victory Bowl baseball and softball games will be 6:30 p.m. Friday at Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton. The volleyball game is slated for 12:30 p.m. Saturday at University High School. Tickets for the baseball, softball and volleyball games are $5 apiece, while the football tickets are $10. All proceeds benefit the Heart of Texas FCA. … A replay of the football game will be televised on KWTX-TV at 3 p.m. June 16. It’ll also be shown on Grande Channel 12 (the CW) on 1 p.m. June 12, and on Grande Channel 77 at 2 p.m. June 24.