State 7-on-7 will get rolling in College Station this weekend with Division II and III tournaments happening Thursday and Friday, while the Division I tournament is slated for Friday and Saturday.
La Vega, McGregor, Gatesville, Lorena, Mexia, Hillsboro, Fairfield and China Spring qualified in Division II, for schools in Classes 4A and 3A.
The top two teams in each pool will play Friday at 9 a.m. in the Championship bracket. Then the thir- place teams are seeded with the top eight playing in the championship bracket while the rest play the remaining teams in the consolation bracket at 8 a.m. Friday.
La Vega is in Pool C with Bonham, Goliad and Rockport. McGregor is in Pool D with Brock, Snyder and Sweeny. Gatesville is in Pool E with Cuero , Graham and Needville. Lorena is in Pool F with Boerne, East Bernard and Springtown.
Mexia is in Pool J with Celina, Glen Rose and Worthing (Houston). Hillsboro is in Pool K with Gonzales, Marion and Paris. Fairfield is in Pool L with Brownwood, Heritage (Midlothian) and Silsbee. China Spring is in Pool N with Bridgeport, Jim Ned and Stafford.
In Division III, Bremond is the lone Central Texas team and is in Pool G with Childress, Louise and Sonora.
All Division III teams will play in a single-elimination Championship bracket on Friday at 8 a.m.
Qualifying for Division I were Temple and Belton. Temple is in Pool A with Foster, Parkland (El Paso) and Sachse, while Belton is in Pool F with Franklin (El Paso), Rockwall and Travis (Fort Bend).
The top two teams in each pool advance to the championship bracket at 9 a.m. Saturday. The third and fourth-place teams in the pool move on to the consolation bracket at 8 a.m. Saturday.