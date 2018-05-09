All University Scholastic League (UIL) football state championship games will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. The 11-man and six-man football championship games will be played at AT&T Stadium December 19-22. That puts all 12 games in a four-day span.
“We are pleased to bring the UIL Football State Championships back to AT&T Stadium for another two years,” UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt said in a press release. “The UIL is excited to showcase the best high school football in Texas during this unique championship experience.”
AT&T Stadium hosted all 11-man championship games from 2011-14 and 2016-17. The six-man championship games were hosted at AT&T Stadium 2016-17.