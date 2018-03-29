Waco High scored the first goal of the evening 14 minutes into the match and never looked back as the Lions topped Ennis, 3-1, in the bidistrict round of the playoffs at Tiger Stadium in Corsicana. Axel Sanchez scored that first Waco High goal off a pass from Adolfo Rodriguez. Seven minutes later, it was Rodriguez’s turn to find the back of the net on a free kick.
With five minutes left in the first half, Raul Toribio scored off a rebound off the post to give the Lions a 3-0 lead at the break.
The second half of the game was all about defense for Waco High. Ennis scored with 20 minutes left in the game but attacked the entire half.
Second round game information has yet to be determined for the Lions.
Duncanville 2, Midway 0
Duncanville scored both its goals in the first half to take a 2-0 victory over Midway, knocking the Panthers out of the playoffs in the bidistrict round.
Irving MacArthur 2, Belton 1
For the third straight season, Belton failed to advance past the first round of the playoffs as the Tigers fell to Irving MacArthur, 2-1, on Thursday.
Belton fell behind 1-0 but a goal by Cade Wendenberg in the 55th minute tied the action up at one. MacArthur scored three minutes later to take the lead.
La Vega 2, Hardin-Jefferson 1
The Pirates used a strong second half to record a 2-1 win over Hardin Jefferson to move on to the area round of the playoffs Thursday evening.
Hardin Jefferson had a 1-0 advantage at halftime, but La Vega netted goals at the 10:37 and 8:15 marks in the second half to secure a one-goal advantage.
GIRLS
Lorena 13, Anahuac 0
The focus all year for Lorena has been its communication and levels of control. Thursday evening, the Lady Leopards showed off a true team effort as Lorena bested Anahuac, 13-0, in the bidistrict round of the playoffs.
“Once the girls started finding targets and hitting those passing lanes, it created a lot of opportunities,” Lorena head coach Ann Burnside said. “Once the girls started focusing and finding the passing lanes, they were able to get the ball to each other. That opened up opportunities for scoring.”
On the defensive end, there wasn’t much action from Anahuac. But Lorena was able to generate some of its offense from its defenders.
“Our defense played really hard,” Burnside said. “They didn’t get a whole lot of challenges. When the did, they came away with the ball and started attacking from our defense. They were able to possess it, keep control of it and feed it into our midfielders and our forwards.”
Irving Nimitz 0, Midway 0 (5-4 in shootout)
It all came down to a shootout for Midway in its bidistrict contest against Irving Nimitz on Thursday night. Nimitz secured the 5-4 advantage in the shootout to win the game and end Midway’s season.
Belton 3, Duncanville 1
Gracie Greene made five saves as Belton topped Duncanville, 3-1, Thursday night in the bidistrict round of the playoffs.
Tiarra Hodges scored the first goal for Belton in the 30th minute to give the Lady Tigers a 1-0 advantage at halftime before she scored her second goal of the night in the 52nd minute to put Belton up by two.
Just over 10 minutes later, Abby Cargile joined the scoring party to give the Lady Tigers a 3-0 lead over Duncanville.