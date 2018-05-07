Waco High will turn to a familiar face for its boys’ soccer coaching position.
Juan Lopez will be the new coach of the Lions. Lopez served as an assistant under Kris Kahler this season. Kahler departed for Midway last week after 12 seasons as Waco High’s head coach.
“Coach Lopez was one heck of an assistant coach for me,” Kahler said. “I remember him saying that he wanted to be an assistant coach for a long time, and about halfway through the season his command of the practices and his command of what was going on made me realize that he’s no longer an assistant coach. He’s trying to flex his muscles to be a head coach one day.
“It was very fulfilling that if I did leave to go to Midway that I would have somebody like Coach Lopez to take over the program. To me, that’s an honor, because in 13 years I’ve poured everything into it. I know Coach Lopez will do the same.”
Waco High went 18-2-4 this season and reached the second round of the Class 5A playoffs. The Lions will be moving to 6A next year.