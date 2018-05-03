One of Central Texas’ most successful high school soccer coaches is changing shirts.
Waco High’s Kris Kahler, who built the Lions into one of the more successful programs in Class 5A, has been tabbed as the new boys coach at Midway. The Panthers were coached by Patrick Posey, who died April 4 after a battle with brain cancer. Posey’s assistant coach Noah Rolf filled in as interim coach this year.
The move is still pending Midway ISD school board approval, as Kahler will be presented to the board on May 17.
Kahler has spent the past 13 years at Waco High, including 12 as head coach, and said he never really considered leaving. But the Midway opportunity just felt right.
“When the job came open, it was always something that I knew would be a good school to coach at,” Kahler said. “Midway has a great community, great support, it’s a great school. And just the more I asked questions and the more I got the answers and the more I did my due diligence on what am I getting myself into, what is it like, the more I spoke with Brad (Shelton), the athletic director, the more I just felt it was perfect timing.”
Kahler becomes only the third Midway coach in the program’s 35-year history. Tim O’Leary started the program and coached it for 30 years before retiring after the 2013 season. Posey, his longtime assistant, took over and has coached it since.
“These job openings don’t pop up often. I felt it was the best fit for my family, and I felt that Midway soccer is going to be a really good fit for me,” Kahler said.
In Kahler, Midway gets a proven winner. He is a three-time Super Centex Coach of the Year (in 2011, ’15 and ’17) who owns a career record of 206-44-17 in 12 seasons at Waco High. This year the Lions went 18-2-4 and reached the area round of the playoffs before falling to a sturdy Huntsville team.
He inherits a program with a proud soccer tradition, as Midway is routinely in the playoffs every spring and won a state championship under O’Leary in 2002.
Midway athletic director Brad Shelton said he has been “consistently impressed” with Kahler in his meetings with the coach.
“He has tremendous rapport with his players, a high level of discipline and is as competitive of a person as I have met,” Shelton said.
Even still, Kahler found it hard to say goodbye to his Waco High family. He told his players about his decision on Wednesday, and admitted that it was an emotional meeting.
“I explained to the guys today, you just can’t take 13 years at Waco High and walk away. It’s going to be really tough leaving that program,” Kahler said. “But I’m really excited about the opportunity at Midway. We’re going to work, we’re going to play hard and we’re going to win games. But this is something brand new for me in my life. I’ve never left Waco High. But I feel like at this point in my life, it’s time.”
Kahler attended A.J. Moore Academy and McLennan Community College before receiving his bachelor’s degree from Baylor in 2005. He also has a master’s degree from Lamar University.