COLLEGE STATION –—The rain came, the lightning followed. But what really dampened the spirits of the Waco High boys soccer team was the end to its playoff road.
Huntsville outlasted the Lions, 2-1, in the Region III-5A area playoffs on Tuesday night, putting a close to another strong season for Kris Kahler’s club.
“The guys were really resilient. We had one starter out, and found out another may have a broken foot,” Kahler said. “At one point, we had five guys in there who normally come in off the bench. But they did a really good job.
“I told them, we want to win with class, and we’ll lose with class. The guys literally fought to the last second.”
The teams couldn’t make it through the first half without a stoppage due to bad weather. Huntsville took a 1-0 lead on a Collins Gitau goal five minutes into the match, forcing Waco High to play catch-up the rest of the way.
After an hour-long lightning delay, the Hornets scored again when Alex Avelar zipped in a goal from 20 yards out with 22 minutes left, putting Huntsville up 2-0. But the Lions weren’t done – with five minutes to go, Carlos Orozco took a corner kick, and converted a sweet one-touch finish for the goal, cutting the deficit back to a goal.
“I thought that would do it. We had chance after chance after chance, but just couldn’t put it away,” Kahler said. “It was a tough way to go, but I couldn’t be more proud of the way these guys finished.”
Lufkin Hudson 2, La Vega 1 (OT)
ATHENS – Hudson pulled out a shootout win over the Pirates, ending La Vega’s season in heartbreaking fashion in the 4A area round.
Hudson led 1-0 at the half, but La Vega knocked in the equalizer with 4:45 to play to keep the game going. The teams remained tied after the overtime period, before the Hornets pulled it out in a shootout, 10-9.
The Pirates close out their season at 12-10-4.
Port Arthur Bob Hope 6, Mexia 5
BRENHAM – The Eagles halted the Blackcats’ run in the Region III-4A area playoffs at Brenham’s Cub Stadium.
Mexia (14-9-1) again showed plenty of firepower, finding the net five times to follow up the 11 goals it scored in a bi-district win over Anahuac. But the Blackcats couldn’t hold mighty Bob Hope (11-6-1) at bay, as the Eagles powered to their fifth straight win.
GIRLSLorena 5, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 0
WALLER – The Lorena Lady Leopards just keep tearing their way through the state playoffs.
Lorena scored three goals before halftime on its way to an area-round win over Little Cypress-Mauriceville. The Lady Leopards have now outscored their two playoff foes, 18-0.
“The girls are working hard. We did a good job of moving the ball around tonight, and communicating. Those were two of our big goals coming into the season,” Lorena coach Ann Burnside said. “I was very pleased with our on-field communication and ball movement.”
Lorena will face the winner of Tuesday night’s Hardin-Jefferson versus Hudson match later this week in the Region III-4A quarterfinals.
Kaitlynne Jones found the net twice for Lorena (24-2), while Kenli Petty, Katie Burnside and Paizlee Whalen all added one goal each. Despite the 3-0 halftime lead, Ann Burnside said that her team couldn’t let up for a second.
“Anything can turn in those games,” the coach said. “Little Cypress-Mauriceville was a good team. We had to fight for everything, and it was good that our kids had to play 80 minutes, because that’ll prepare us well for the next game.”
Allen 2, Belton 1 (OT)
CORSICANA – Allen neutralized Belton’s normally prolific attack, pulling out an overtime victory in the Class 6A area playoffs.
Allen held Belton scoreless for almost all of regulation, until Tiarra Hodges finally got free for the Lady Tigers, scoring on a corner kick with 2:59 remaining to tie the game at 1. The goal extended Belton’s hopes, but the Lady Eagles delivered the winner late in the second overtime period.
China Spring vs. Hamshire-Fannett (delayed)
CROCKETT – China Spring’s area-round matchup with Hamshire-Fannett was delayed by more than three hours, and didn’t kick off until around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.
The match was not complete by press time.