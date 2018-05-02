A pair of Midway athletes signed this week to continue their athletic careers.
Midway basketball player Ricky Lacy signed with Northland Community College in Thief River Falls, Minn. Lacy, a 6-1 guard, was an all-district performer and played in the Heart of Texas Academic Basketball Classic following the season.
Also, Midway soccer player Brett Wardlaw signed a letter of intent with the University of Dallas. Wardlaw was a first-team all-district defender and Midway’s team MVP. He’ll join a Crusader team that went 13-4-2 last season.