It only took him two short years to change the culture of the Midway High School boys’ basketball program. Monday morning, it was announced that Brad Chasteen had resigned to move to Austin to be closer to family.
“He’s a great coach,” Midway athletic director Brad Shelton said. “He has 580-something career victories. For me, specifically, he brought a wealth of knowledge. He did a great job of building relationships with the kids and school district personnel. Everything he did beyond the X’s and O’s was tremendous.”
Matt Brown will now be the head basketball coach after serving a year as boys’ basketball assistant coach. Brown has a 121-50 record as a head coach, and his teams reached three regional tournaments, including a pair of regional final appearances. He spent one year at the helm of Manor High School and four years as head coach at Wharton High School.
Brown is a McGregor native. He was named the Waco Trib’s Super Centex Player of the Year and the Athlete of the Year in 2002-03.
“He plays an exciting brand of basketball,” Shelton said. “Shoots a lot of 3-pointers, plays tempo. Two of the biggest things for me is that he’s a super competitive guy, and he’s just a basketball junkie. He loves the game and loves teaching the game.”
Brown will take over a Panther squad that won the district championship a year ago. Chasteen left the program in better shape then when he got it. When Chasteen took over at Midway in 2017, the Panthers had gone 20-15 the season prior.
Chasteen went 51-16 during his two years at Midway. In his first season, he led the Panthers to a second-place finish in district before last season’s district title. Both accomplishments were firsts for Midway since moving up to 6A.
“Chasteen has a daughter (in Austin) with a bunch of young ones,” Shelton said. “He has another daughter teaching and coaching in the area. He and his wife are going to go be grandparents, which is great for them but a loss for us.”