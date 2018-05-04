McLennan Community College will host the 11th annual Good Grades, Good Hoops Basketball All-Star Games on Saturday at The Highlands.
Players will participate in a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at Highland Baptist Church featuring guest speaker Holly Page. The girls’ all-star game is slated for 3 p.m. at MCC, followed by the boys’ game at 5.
The roster for the North girls team includes Axtell’s Kamryn Alejo, Destiny Sanchez and Kaitlyn Stephenson, Lorena’s Alana Armstrong and Slonne Baker, Bosqueville’s Brianna Baker, and China Spring’s Gabby Cleveland, Taylor Webb, Abbie Snyder and Alex Perkins. The South squad is comprised of Waco High’s Perrisha Cox, Janesha Mosely and Takiera Young, McGregor’s Allison Ainsworth, Midway’s Caleyah Burrell, Rapoport’s Allison Campbell, Eagle Christian’s Kristen Reynolds, and Taylor’s Kenedy Smith.
The North boys roster includes Caleb Durham and Josiah Ibarra of Eagle Christian, George Eichenberg of Vanguard, West’s Kayman Harlod, Gunner Russell and Mason Roller, Reicher’s Haris Siddiq, Chris Hovde and Letrell Toussaint, and Connally’s Trajan Snell, the Super Centex Player of the Year. The South team has Hillsboro’s D’Iverson Dowell, Jamal Long and Courtney Hewitt, Live Oak’s Cole Jahrmarkt, Waco High’s Tony Caufield and A.J. West, and Bosqueville’s Dalton Zander, Jacob Jean, Hunter Stone and Dylan Kenniger.