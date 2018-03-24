District 8-6A
MVP — Casey Armour, Sr, Ellison
Off. Player — Anthony Scott, So, Midway
Def. Player — Jwan Roberts, Jr, Shoemaker
Newcomer of the Year — Diego Gonzalez, Jr, Midway
Coaches of the Year — Brad Chasteen Midway; Alberto Jones Ellison
First team
Diego Gonzalez, Jr, Midway
Dwayne Thomas, Sr, Shoemaker
Kiron Griffin Jr., Sr, Belton
Dontori Lott, Sr, Belton
Montego Muckelvaney, Sr, Killeen
Cortez Ivie, Jr, Killeen
Dillon Gooding, Sr, Harker Heights
Amir Davis, Jr, Ellison
Second team
Ricky Lacy, Sr, Midway
Levi Whiddon, Jr, Midway
Dashaun Walker, Sr, Harker Heights
Devereaux Minix, Jr, San Angelo Central
Duriell Taylor, Sr, San Angelo Central
Quntion Ford, Jr, Copperas Cove
Neyland Block, Sr, Copperas Cove
Jarian Kerley, Sr, Belton
Jackson Taylor, Jr, Killeen
Kadarius Green, Sr, Ellison
Honorable mention
Midway: Will Rigney, Jr; CJ Williams, Sr
District 18-5A
Coach of the Year — Mike Carabine Rudder
MVP — Korbin Cunningham, Jr, Rudder
Offensive MVP — Zachary Nutall, Sr, Bryan
Defensive MVP — Antoine Henderson, Sr, Rudder
Newcomers of the Year — Quavion MItchel, So, University; Lathyn Castilleja, Jr, Temple
First team
Korbin Cunningham, Jr, Rudder
Zachary Nutell, Sr, Bryan
Cade Kortan, Jr, College Station
Nate Floyd, So, A&M Consolidated
Adrian West, Sr, Waco High
Justin Williams, Jr, University
Johnathon Wells, Jr, Bryan
Antoine Henderson, Sr, Rudder
Second team
Tyric Crosby, Sr, Waco High
Dale Smith, Jr, Waco High
Jordan Gray, Jr, A&M Consolidated
Bryce Smith, So, A&M Consolidated
CJ Figgers, Jr, Rudder
Nick Smith, Jr, Rudder
Kit Cawley, Jr, College Station
Ty Sanders, Sr, College Station
Lathyn Castilleja, Jr, Temple
Derek Hopkins, Sr, University
District 17-4A
Coach of the Year — Quinton Snell Connally
MVP — Trajan Snell, Sr, Connally
Offensive MVP — Jamal Long, Sr, Hillsboro
Defensive MVPs — Brian Ash, Jr, Lorena; Tyrick James, Sr, China Spring
Newcomer — Eli Stephens, Fr, China Spring
First team
Antwan Stephen, Jr, China Spring
Landan Hensley, Jr, China Spring
Korie Black, So, Connally
Zailin Cleveland, So, Connally
Sidney Hadden, Sr, Connally
Tyler Lewis, Jr, Gatesville
D’Iverson Dowell, Sr, Hillsboro
Ben Craig, Jr, Lorena
Caidon Livingston, Jr, Lorena
Ralin Brown, Jr, La Vega
Kayne Follener, Jr, Robinson
Second team
KJ Peoples, So, China Spring
Jha’len Carter, Sr, Connally
Je’Juan Forward, So, Connally
Jett Truss, Sr, Gatesville
Ja’Darius Baxter, Jr, Hillsboro
Courtney Hewit, Sr, Hillsboro
Calvin Small, Jr, Lorena
Keyshawn Coaster, Jr, La Vega
Marcus Willis Jr., Fr, La Vega
Jordan Rogers, So, Robinson
Honorable mention
Mason Wright China Spring
Davis Golden China Spring
Michael Kettler China Spring
Jordan McKinnley La Vega
Jar-Quae Watson La Vega
Terance Hogan La Vega
Braden Robinson Lorena
Jordan Nichols Connally
Cameron Fitch Hillsboro
Michael White Robinson
Jaxon Reel Robinson
Zach Mueller Gatesville
Derrick Bayer Gatesville
District 18-2A
District MVP — Elijah Green, Mart, Jr
Offensive MVP — Koby Hollingsworth, Axtell, Fr
Defensive MVP — Montana Steele, Dawson, Sr
Newcomer — Bubba Jones, Hubbard, Jr
Sixth man — Luke Dotson, Dawson, Sr
Co-coaches of the Year — Daniel Cope, Riesel & Marcus Thompson, Mart
First team
Carson Farley,Jr Axtell
Hayden Sheffield, Jr, Axtell
Tanner Smith, So, Riesel
Will McClintock, Fr, Riesel
Jakoby Moore, Sr, Dawson
Zane Morehouse, Sr, Dawson
Demarcus Bullard, Sr, Wortham
KJ Jackson, Jr, Wortham
Logan Morris, So, Hubbard
Jalon Kirven, Sr, Mart
Logan Wehmeyer, Jr, Mart
Second team
Roddrell Freeman, Fr, Mart
Jacob Ybarra, Jr, Mart
Collin Dieterich, Jr, Riesel
Steven Searcy, Jr, Riesel
Brock Wilson, Sr, Axtell
Jeff Maler, Sr, Axtell
Ryshonderia Paul, Jr, Bremond
DJ Richardson, Jr, Dawson
Stephon Ester, Sr, Wortham
Braxton Whaley, Sr, Wortham
Honorable mention
Jay Bennett, Sr, Riesel
Jimmy Carpenter, Sr, Riesel
Robert Housewright, Sr, Bremond
Jayce Green, Sr, Bremond
KK Peralez, Sr, Bremond
Seth Kasowski, Fr, Bremond
Brendan Horner, So, Dawson
Cooper Martin, So, Hubbard
Damarcius Ward, Jr, Hubbard
Ryan Mao, Sr, Wortham
Michael McGlone, Jr, Wortham
Hunter Waggener, Sr, Wortham
Anthony Sauceda, Jr, Mart
TAPPS District 3-4A
First team
Letrell Toissaint, Sr, Reicher
Jeremy Vosburg, Jr, Flower Mound Coram Deo
Mac Grimes, Sr, McKinney Christian
Kieston Allen, Sr, Gainesville Lone Star North
Braden Black, Jr, Vanguard
Jalen Henderson, Jr, Dallas Shelton
Chris Hovde, Sr, Reicher
Ecourtlynn Johnson, Jr, Gainesville Lone Star North
Elijah Wade, Jr, Vanguard
George Eichenberg, Sr, Vanguard
Davis Henley, Sr, Flower Mound Coram Deo
Joseph Stewart Saver, Sr, McKinney Christian
Second team
Cameron Joseph Badeaux, Sr, McKinney Christian
Gary Cole, Sr, Gainesville Lone Star North
Luke Wilson, Jr, Vanguard
Leland Wilson, Sr, Dallas Shelton
Carter Boehm, Jr, Vanguard
Spencer Davis, Sr, Vanguard
Payton Hill, Jr, Reicher
Jacob Padgett, Fr, Dallas Shelton
Damion Wilson, Sr, Reicher
Mitchell Bennett Tyler, So, McKinney Christian
Joseph McCalley, Jr, Flower Mound Coram Deo
Tanner Gerwig, Jr, Flower Mound Coram Deo
Honorable mention
Timmy Gildersleeve, Sr, Dallas Shelton
Treyvaun Griffin, Jr, Gainesville Lone Star North
Timothy Shay Hill, Sr, Reicher
Jackson Monroe, Sr, Reicher
Haris Siddiq, Sr, Reicher
Kobe Thomas, Sr, McKinney Christian
Jack Webster, So, Dallas Shelton
Adrian Hydock, Sr, McKinney Christian
Joe Rivera, Sr, Gainesville Lone Star North
Benny Smith, Jr, Dallas Shelton
Patrick Doerstling, Sr, Flower Mound Coram Deo
Fisher Koons, Sr, Flower Mound Coram Deo
TAPPS District 4-2A
First team
Andrew Bell, Sr, Austin Waldorf
Jordan Hassmann, Jr, New Braunfels Christian
Braison Rudd, Sr, New Braunfels Christian
Ziri Blackwood, So, Temple Holy Trinity
Kade Garner, Jr, New Braunfels Christian
Coleman Starch, Sr, New Braunfels Christian
Connor Horton, Sr, Austin Waldorf
Cole Jarhmarkt, Sr, Live Oak Classical
Chase Hill, Sr, Live Oak Classical
Carter Mencken, Jr, Live Oak Classical
Second team
Aaron Campbell, Fr, Cedar Park Summit Christian
Logan Duliban, Jr, New Braunfels Christian
Matthew Thompson, Sr, New Braunfels Christian
Quinten Baker, Sr, New Braunfels Christian
Moses Cannone, Fr, Austin Waldorf
Johnny Hoisington, Fr, Austin Waldorf
Hayden Holcombe, Fr, New Braunfels Christian
Andrew Stevenson, So, Temple Holy Trinity
Matthew Bailey, Sr, Live Oak Classical
Preston Bradley, So, Live Oak Classical
Jack Counselor, Jr, Live Oak Classical
Honorable mention
Paul Sherrill, So, Cedar Park Summit Christian
Ethan Herring, Jr, New Braunfels Christian
Bennett Hoisington, Jr, Austin Waldorf
Jordan Mesa, So, New Braunfels Christian
Patrick Mckenna, Fr, Temple Holy Trinity