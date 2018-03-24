District 8-6A

MVP — Casey Armour, Sr, Ellison

Off. Player — Anthony Scott, So, Midway

Def. Player — Jwan Roberts, Jr, Shoemaker

Newcomer of the Year — Diego Gonzalez, Jr, Midway

Coaches of the Year — Brad Chasteen Midway; Alberto Jones Ellison

First team

Diego Gonzalez, Jr, Midway

Dwayne Thomas, Sr, Shoemaker

Kiron Griffin Jr., Sr, Belton

Dontori Lott, Sr, Belton

Montego Muckelvaney, Sr, Killeen

Cortez Ivie, Jr, Killeen

Dillon Gooding, Sr, Harker Heights

Amir Davis, Jr, Ellison

Second team

Ricky Lacy, Sr, Midway

Levi Whiddon, Jr, Midway

Dashaun Walker, Sr, Harker Heights

Devereaux Minix, Jr, San Angelo Central

Duriell Taylor, Sr, San Angelo Central

Quntion Ford, Jr, Copperas Cove

Neyland Block, Sr, Copperas Cove

Jarian Kerley, Sr, Belton

Jackson Taylor, Jr, Killeen

Kadarius Green, Sr, Ellison

Honorable mention

Midway: Will Rigney, Jr; CJ Williams, Sr

District 18-5A

Coach of the Year — Mike Carabine Rudder

MVP — Korbin Cunningham, Jr, Rudder

Offensive MVP — Zachary Nutall, Sr, Bryan

Defensive MVP — Antoine Henderson, Sr, Rudder

Newcomers of the Year — Quavion MItchel, So, University; Lathyn Castilleja, Jr, Temple

First team

Korbin Cunningham, Jr, Rudder

Zachary Nutell, Sr, Bryan

Cade Kortan, Jr, College Station

Nate Floyd, So, A&M Consolidated

Adrian West, Sr, Waco High

Justin Williams, Jr, University

Johnathon Wells, Jr, Bryan

Antoine Henderson, Sr, Rudder

Second team

Tyric Crosby, Sr, Waco High

Dale Smith, Jr, Waco High

Jordan Gray, Jr, A&M Consolidated

Bryce Smith, So, A&M Consolidated

CJ Figgers, Jr, Rudder

Nick Smith, Jr, Rudder

Kit Cawley, Jr, College Station

Ty Sanders, Sr, College Station

Lathyn Castilleja, Jr, Temple

Derek Hopkins, Sr, University

District 17-4A

Coach of the Year — Quinton Snell Connally

MVP — Trajan Snell, Sr, Connally

Offensive MVP — Jamal Long, Sr, Hillsboro

Defensive MVPs — Brian Ash, Jr, Lorena; Tyrick James, Sr, China Spring

Newcomer — Eli Stephens, Fr, China Spring

First team

Antwan Stephen, Jr, China Spring

Landan Hensley, Jr, China Spring

Korie Black, So, Connally

Zailin Cleveland, So, Connally

Sidney Hadden, Sr, Connally

Tyler Lewis, Jr, Gatesville

D’Iverson Dowell, Sr, Hillsboro

Ben Craig, Jr, Lorena

Caidon Livingston, Jr, Lorena

Ralin Brown, Jr, La Vega

Kayne Follener, Jr, Robinson

Second team

KJ Peoples, So, China Spring

Jha’len Carter, Sr, Connally

Je’Juan Forward, So, Connally

Jett Truss, Sr, Gatesville

Ja’Darius Baxter, Jr, Hillsboro

Courtney Hewit, Sr, Hillsboro

Calvin Small, Jr, Lorena

Keyshawn Coaster, Jr, La Vega

Marcus Willis Jr., Fr, La Vega

Jordan Rogers, So, Robinson

Honorable mention

Mason Wright China Spring

Davis Golden China Spring

Michael Kettler China Spring

Jordan McKinnley La Vega

Jar-Quae Watson La Vega

Terance Hogan La Vega

Braden Robinson Lorena

Jordan Nichols Connally

Cameron Fitch Hillsboro

Michael White Robinson

Jaxon Reel Robinson

Zach Mueller Gatesville

Derrick Bayer Gatesville

District 18-2A

District MVP — Elijah Green, Mart, Jr

Offensive MVP — Koby Hollingsworth, Axtell, Fr

Defensive MVP — Montana Steele, Dawson, Sr

Newcomer — Bubba Jones, Hubbard, Jr

Sixth man — Luke Dotson, Dawson, Sr

Co-coaches of the Year — Daniel Cope, Riesel & Marcus Thompson, Mart

First team

Carson Farley,Jr Axtell

Hayden Sheffield, Jr, Axtell

Tanner Smith, So, Riesel

Will McClintock, Fr, Riesel

Jakoby Moore, Sr, Dawson

Zane Morehouse, Sr, Dawson

Demarcus Bullard, Sr, Wortham

KJ Jackson, Jr, Wortham

Logan Morris, So, Hubbard

Jalon Kirven, Sr, Mart

Logan Wehmeyer, Jr, Mart

Second team

Roddrell Freeman, Fr, Mart

Jacob Ybarra, Jr, Mart

Collin Dieterich, Jr, Riesel

Steven Searcy, Jr, Riesel

Brock Wilson, Sr, Axtell

Jeff Maler, Sr, Axtell

Ryshonderia Paul, Jr, Bremond

DJ Richardson, Jr, Dawson

Stephon Ester, Sr, Wortham

Braxton Whaley, Sr, Wortham

Honorable mention

Jay Bennett, Sr, Riesel

Jimmy Carpenter, Sr, Riesel

Robert Housewright, Sr, Bremond

Jayce Green, Sr, Bremond

KK Peralez, Sr, Bremond

Seth Kasowski, Fr, Bremond

Brendan Horner, So, Dawson

Cooper Martin, So, Hubbard

Damarcius Ward, Jr, Hubbard

Ryan Mao, Sr, Wortham

Michael McGlone, Jr, Wortham

Hunter Waggener, Sr, Wortham

Anthony Sauceda, Jr, Mart

TAPPS District 3-4A

First team

Letrell Toissaint, Sr, Reicher

Jeremy Vosburg, Jr, Flower Mound Coram Deo

Mac Grimes, Sr, McKinney Christian

Kieston Allen, Sr, Gainesville Lone Star North

Braden Black, Jr, Vanguard

Jalen Henderson, Jr, Dallas Shelton

Chris Hovde, Sr, Reicher

Ecourtlynn Johnson, Jr, Gainesville Lone Star North

Elijah Wade, Jr, Vanguard

George Eichenberg, Sr, Vanguard

Davis Henley, Sr, Flower Mound Coram Deo

Joseph Stewart Saver, Sr, McKinney Christian

Second team

Cameron Joseph Badeaux, Sr, McKinney Christian

Gary Cole, Sr, Gainesville Lone Star North

Luke Wilson, Jr, Vanguard

Leland Wilson, Sr, Dallas Shelton

Carter Boehm, Jr, Vanguard

Spencer Davis, Sr, Vanguard

Payton Hill, Jr, Reicher

Jacob Padgett, Fr, Dallas Shelton

Damion Wilson, Sr, Reicher

Mitchell Bennett Tyler, So, McKinney Christian

Joseph McCalley, Jr, Flower Mound Coram Deo

Tanner Gerwig, Jr, Flower Mound Coram Deo

Honorable mention

Timmy Gildersleeve, Sr, Dallas Shelton

Treyvaun Griffin, Jr, Gainesville Lone Star North

Timothy Shay Hill, Sr, Reicher

Jackson Monroe, Sr, Reicher

Haris Siddiq, Sr, Reicher

Kobe Thomas, Sr, McKinney Christian

Jack Webster, So, Dallas Shelton

Adrian Hydock, Sr, McKinney Christian

Joe Rivera, Sr, Gainesville Lone Star North

Benny Smith, Jr, Dallas Shelton

Patrick Doerstling, Sr, Flower Mound Coram Deo

Fisher Koons, Sr, Flower Mound Coram Deo

TAPPS District 4-2A

First team

Andrew Bell, Sr, Austin Waldorf

Jordan Hassmann, Jr, New Braunfels Christian

Braison Rudd, Sr, New Braunfels Christian

Ziri Blackwood, So, Temple Holy Trinity

Kade Garner, Jr, New Braunfels Christian

Coleman Starch, Sr, New Braunfels Christian

Connor Horton, Sr, Austin Waldorf

Cole Jarhmarkt, Sr, Live Oak Classical

Chase Hill, Sr, Live Oak Classical

Carter Mencken, Jr, Live Oak Classical

Second team

Aaron Campbell, Fr, Cedar Park Summit Christian

Logan Duliban, Jr, New Braunfels Christian

Matthew Thompson, Sr, New Braunfels Christian

Quinten Baker, Sr, New Braunfels Christian

Moses Cannone, Fr, Austin Waldorf

Johnny Hoisington, Fr, Austin Waldorf

Hayden Holcombe, Fr, New Braunfels Christian

Andrew Stevenson, So, Temple Holy Trinity

Matthew Bailey, Sr, Live Oak Classical

Preston Bradley, So, Live Oak Classical

Jack Counselor, Jr, Live Oak Classical

Honorable mention

Paul Sherrill, So, Cedar Park Summit Christian

Ethan Herring, Jr, New Braunfels Christian

Bennett Hoisington, Jr, Austin Waldorf

Jordan Mesa, So, New Braunfels Christian

Patrick Mckenna, Fr, Temple Holy Trinity

