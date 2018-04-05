University High School will play host to the second annual Heart of Texas Academic Basketball Classic on Saturday. Game times are 3:15 p.m. for the girls game, with the boys game to follow at 5:15.
A number of the area’s top stars will participate. Players who will compete in the girls game include China Spring’s Gabrielle Cleveland, La Vega’s Ta’Naiya Norwood, Midway’s JaNaiya Davis, Ca’Leyah Burrell and Madison Burns, Waco High’s Perrisha Cox and Janesha Mosley, Marlin’s DyNeisha Bailey, Gatesville’s Allaria Jones, Shoemaker’s Charles Shepard, Teague’s Cady Drake, Temple twin sisters Jhakya and Keziah Dilworth, Dallas Skyline’s Jade Bradley, Austin LBJ’s Alerial Garcia, Belton’s Keilee Burke, Rosebud-Lott’s Ocemaria Hewitt, Cedar Hill’s Adrianna Bonner and Killeen Ellison’s Daija Planas.
The boys game will feature Midway’s C.J. Williams and Ricky Lacy, Waco High’s A.J. West and Tony Caufield, Hillsboro’s Courtney Hewitt and D’Iverson Dowell, China Spring’s Tyrick James, Rosebud-Lott’s Jaquarion Johnson, Killeen Ellison’s KaDarius Green and Casey Armour, Fairfield’s Kolby Adams, Shoemaker’s Maurice Berry Jr. and Duwain Thomas, Marlin’s Alik Brooks and Houston Victor Prep’s Tremaine McDonald.
Admission is $8 for adults and $4 for children and covers both games.