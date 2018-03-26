Autumn Bell went 5-for-5 at the plate Monday night to lead Lorena softball to an 18-0 run-rule victory over La Vega. Bell doubled four times before she homered in the fifth inning. Bell tallied five RBI on the night. Damiana Longo also finished with five RBI as she went 3-for-5.
Lorena finished with 19 hits, while the Lady Leopards’ defense and pitching staff held La Vega to one hit. Rachel Williams lasted four innings in the circle and struck out six batters.
Midway 11, Copperas Cove 1
Sophie Wideman went 2-for-3 with 3 RBI as Midway run-ruled Copperas Cove, 11-1 Monday night. The Pantherettes remain undefeated in district play.
BASEBALL
West 17, McGregor 7
West led 6-0 heading into the bottom of the second inning, but McGregor plated six runs in the bottom of the second to tie things up. The Trojans didn’t miss a beat in the third as they scored 10 runs to run away with a 17-7 win Monday night.
Not only did Kade Klaus get the win for West on the mound as he struck out four and gave up six runs in three innings, but he also had a big night at the plate. Klaus went 4-for-4 with three RBI. Two of his hits were doubles.
Landon Edwards also went 4-for-4 with a pair of RBI and a double.
Mexia 11, Fairfield 1
Six runs in the sixth inning fueled a Mexia 11-1 victory over Fairfield Monday night.
Zac Klosterman and Marcos Gonzalez each finished with a pair of hits for the Blackcats as Klosterman picked up the win on the mound as he pitched the entire game for Mexia and struck out 12 while giving up a pair of hits.
Itasca 10, Abbott 9 (8)
The game was tied at nine heading into the bottom of the eighth, but a walkoff by Itasca handed the Panthers a 10-9 defeat.
Abbott trailed 7-2 heading into the top of the seventh but scored five runs in the frame to even things up and force an extra inning.
Hunter Pope went 4-for-5 Monday night and added a pair of RBI. Two of Pope’s hits were doubles, as Brandan Brown also finished with a double and a homer as he went 2-for-4 with four RBI.
Midway 7, Killeen 0
Will Rigney threw a no-hitter as the Panthers topped Killeen, 7-0.