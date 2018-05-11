It wasn’t pretty, but in the postseason, a win is a win.
Hunter Jones walked with the bases loaded off L.D. Bell relief pitcher Johnny Sifuentes in a crazy ninth inning that featured three walks and a catcher’s interference call, pushing Midway to a 1-0 win over the Blue Panthers in game one of the team’s three-game series Friday night .
Though not a spectacle to see, it was a fitting ending for the Panthers and Blue Raiders series-opening contest, a pitcher’s duel that had Midway head coach Eddie Cornblum smiling from ear to ear.
“We knew it was going to be close – I was thinking 3-2, 2-1,” he said. “I definitely didn’t think it would be 0-0 in extras. We talk about playing all seven innings and we played all nine tonight.”
In a matchup that saw both teams’ studs on the bump, Midway’s Will Rigney and Bell’s Mason Ornelas did not disappoint.
After shaky first innings for both hurlers, the two settled down and found grooves. Rigney allowed three of his four hits in the first two innings and shut down the Blue Raider bats the rest of the way. Midway’s lanky, shaggy-haired ace mowed down nine in a row at one point, tallying 7 innings of four-hit baseball that left his head coach happy.
“He’s our guy,” Cornblum said. “We knew he was going to go in and get after it and I knew we would play really good behind him. He made great pitches all night.”
The little drama that did in this one made itself known in the bottom of the ninth. Riley Lambert flied out to start the inning and when Clayton Stewart reached first on a catcher’s interference call, the Blue Raiders made a pitching change. The masterful Ornelas was pulled for Sifuentes, who immediately walked Elijah Rodriguez.
With runners on first and second, Stewart attempted to take third on a passed ball, only to be called out after oversliding the bag. But with two outs, Sifuentes issued back-to-back walks to J.J. Davis and Couper Cornblum, bringing up Jones. Sifuentes then walked the designated hitter, giving the Panthers the win and a 1-0 series lead.
“I just felt like if we kept playing, it would end up going our way, and that’s how it happened, in a weird inning,” Cornblum said. “We had a lot of balls hit hard that weren’t falling, but we will take it.”
With a strong breeze blowing in all night, neither team could muster much of anything offensively. The Blue Raiders started off hot with two hits in the top of the first, only to see both runners left on as Rigney wiggled his way out of an early jam.
Bell’s best chance came in the top half of the seventh, but second baseman Dylan Herd struck out with two runners aboard. Mason Ornelas was phenomenal, totaling 8 1/3 innings of three-hit, shutout baseball for the Blue Raiders.
With game two looming Saturday at 2 p.m. at Hurst, Cornblum expects nothing less than what he saw tonight — two really good teams fighting for every run. Game three will immediately follow game two, if necessary.
“They do a lot of little things right and are well coached and our main thing tonight was we kept their leadoff guy off base each inning,” he said. “They put pressure on you and we hope we can do as well as we did tonight. It should be fun.”