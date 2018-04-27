Before University and Waco High faced off on the baseball diamond for the regular season finale, the Waco ISD Athletic Department held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the turf infield on Veterans Field #1 during the offseason.
“I think it elevates us to a new level,” Waco ISD Athletic Director Johnny Tusa said. “In this day and time, it allows us to practice without regard to inclement weather. It also allows us to be able to utilize the field and rent it out to get some revenue for the school district and those kinds of things. It all around makes you a way better athletic program because you’re doing things for the kids that give them more opportunities.”
The surface was installed by Hellas and is a Matrix synthetic turf system. Waco ISD is now one of only a handful of schools in Central Texas to have a turf baseball field. West and Whitney are the other two that immediately came to mind for Tusa.
“There are very few. This is partially turf,” Tusa said. “Of course we have grass in the outfield. That’s natural grass. Our softball field is completely turf. It’s top to bottom turf.”
Waco ISD hopes the turf field will also draw interest from coaches of playoff teams during the post season. So far, Tusa has gotten great feedback from the players.
“They love it because it gives you a true bounce, a true hop,” Tusa said. “You don’t deal with divots. You don’t deal with rocks and those things that make the playing surface uneven. It’s a plus for them. It gives them the confidence that the ball is going to be true. That’s just one less element that you have to concern yourself with when you’re playing.”