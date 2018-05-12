TROY — Sometimes you just run into a buzzsaw. For China Spring, it was the Salado bats.
The Eagles’ lumber was on full display Saturday afternoon, pounding the baseball and leaving the Cougars in the dust while cruising to a 19-1 run-rule win in the deciding game of a Class 4A area playoff series.
There are few squads in Texas that could have withstood a hitting clinic like the one Salado presented, as the Eagles used a 13-run fourth inning to bury China Spring and advance to play Lorena in the regional round of the UIL baseball playoffs.
“Those guys can really swing the bat, and we knew that coming in, and if we didn’t execute and throw strikes and not give them any free bags that we would have trouble,” China Spring head coach Jesse Lopez said.
Highlighted by a Dalton Hawes grand slam, the Eagles used a barrage of walks and hits to suffocate the Cougars in the fourth inning of a game that seemed decided after the opening frame. China Spring starting pitcher Ty Herman struggled with command from the first pitch, walking the first two hitters he faced before allowing a two-run double to Salado third baseman Kade Maedgen to put the Eagles up early.
Lopez pulled Herman after the hurler walked the leadoff hitter in the top half of the second. The Cougars used five pitchers in just four innings.
“It just kind of got away from us,” Lopez said. “I know it was 19-1, but we thought we had a chance to win but it just got away.”
The Eagles tacked on three more in the second inning off new pitcher Chase Archibald. Salado shortstop Jacob Wilk smashed a two-RBI double off Archibald, finishing the day with two singles, a double, a homer and five RBIs. Unfortunately for the Cougars, he wasn’t the only Eagle showing off the lumber.
“(You) never expect to score this many runs,” Salado head coach Kreece Cooper said. “ I told them yesterday after that game (a 3-0 Salado win) that those balls were going to fall and so when it starts falling for you, it gets contagious. So I’m proud of them. Even with the wind blowing out, sometimes it’s hard to hit because you’re thinking if I get it up, I can get it out of here.”
Salado pitcher Konnor Baird was sensational, thwarting the lone rally China Spring could muster in the fourth inning. Trailing 6-0, the Cougars scored their only run on a Jaxson Pitts single. With no outs and two runners on base, Baird got two strikeouts and a groundout to shortstop to end the inning.
“I tell all of our pitchers our best pitch is strike one and I don’t care what pitch it is,” Cooper said. “When you get ahead, you can go to work. You can’t live and die with one pitch, you have to fill it up. When you get ahead, you can start mixing up pitches and he did a great job. “