Former Robinson pitcher Brandon Ashcraft signed a contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. Ashcraft was taken in the second round as the 51st overall pick in the major league draft after going 11-1 with 103 strikeouts in 70.1 innings as a senior at Robinson. Ashcraft had signed with Baylor last November but decided to forgo his college baseball career after he was drafted by the Pirates. He was selected as the Tribune-Herald’s Super Centex player of the year for the second straight year.
