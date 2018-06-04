The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Robinson pitcher Braxton Ashcraft in the second round of the Major League Baseball draft with the 51st overall pick on Monday night. Ten picks later, the New York Yankees chose McLennan Community College catcher Josh Breaux with the 61st overall pick in the draft.
Ashcraft signed with Baylor but will have to decide whether to play college baseball or sign with the Pirates. Breaux signed a letter of intent to play with Arkansas.
Ashcraft finished his senior year at Robinson with an 11-1 record with 103 strikeouts in 70.1 innings, and has been clocked at 95 mph. He’s also a talented hitter who had a .391 batting average with 33 runs, three homers and 26 RBIs.
Breaux hit .404 with 18 homers and 69 RBIs for the Highlanders this season.