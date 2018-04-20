It was a special night for the Robinson Rocket family as PJ Trojanowski threw out the first pitch before the district season finale against Lorena. Trojanowski, an elementary student at Robinson, was diagnosed with cancer in January of 2017. She is now in remission and threw out a perfect strike before the Rockets topped the Leopards, 8-3, Friday night in Robinson.
“She followed us through the rest of playoffs,” Robinson head coach Bryan Kent said. “She was actually able to come to the state championship game. She’s kind of been the inspiration for us the past year and a half. It was really cool to see her out there. I told her dad, I said, ‘The fight and determination your daughter has, that’s what we want to try to instill in our kids.’”
The Rockets embodied that fight on the field as they fell down early to Lorena but never gave up as all eight of their runs were scored with two outs.
“I just feel like that’s what we want to preach is mental toughness because, if we can find ways to do it with two outs in district, then we can find ways with two outs or whatever in crunch time in the playoffs,” Kent said. “I was really proud that we found ways to score when we were down like that.”
Lorena got on the board first as Caidon Livingston led things off by walking and later scored off a wild pitch by Braxton Ashcraft. Ashcraft got that one back in the bottom of the frame as his RBI single to right scored Jordan Rogers and tied the game up at one.
In the top of the third, Lorena plated another run but had the opportunity to do way more damage. With two on and one out, Braden Smith hit a hard grounder to third that could have been turned but Robert Villa fumbled the ball.
The Leopards then had the bases loaded with one out when Bo Smedshammer hit a ground ball to shortstop. This time, Jordan Rogers struggled to field the ball, and AJ Brem scored.
After a quick mound visit, Ashcraft struck out Braden Robinson, and Rogers made a play at shortstop to get out of the inning.
Once again, the Rockets didn’t take long to tie things back up. After singling to center field, Ashcraft came home and scored on a passed ball by Smedshammer.
Robinson took its first lead of the ballgame in the fourth inning off a hit by Jake Strain that went deep into left field beyond the diving glove of Hayden Schrader and scored Villa from first.
The game was 3-2 in favor of Robinson heading into the bottom of the sixth before the Rockets busted the game wide open. And again, they did all their damage with two outs.
The first run crossed the plate off an error before two more scored off a homer that bounced off the top of the left field by Rogers. Two more runs scored off a Leopard error to give the Rockets a six-run lead.
Lorena tried to rally in the top of the seventh with a run scored, but the five runs Robinson scored the inning prior made it too hard to catch up.
“It was a pretty good atmosphere,” Kent said. “It usually is when we play Lorena because they bring a crowd. There was still something to play for. The district championship wasn’t solidified yet. I knew they were going to come out and play us hard like they always do. From that standpoint it was just a good atmosphere to play a high school baseball game.”
The win on Friday solidified the district championship for Robinson as the Rockets finished 11-0.