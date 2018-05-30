Alfredo Rodriguez has pictured it in his imagination many, many times over the years. He’s envisioned cranking the game winning home run over the fence. And every time the ball clears the fence in his imagination, he points toward the sky.
You better believe Rodriguez pointed to the sky when he hit his first-ever home run a week ago against the defending state champion Central Heights. After losing the first game of the series, Clifton was down to its final two outs in the bottom of the seventh when Rodriguez stepped to the plate with a runner on first base.
He wasn’t sure if the ball would end up over the fence. His teammates watching from the dugout weren’t sure either. But there was no doubt when it sailed over the left field wall.
“I got to second base and heard the crowd cheer,” Rodriguez said. “I didn’t know why, and I looked toward where I hit it but didn’t see the ball anywhere. I didn’t know it was out. It was such a special moment.”
His two-run home run kept the Cubs alive. In their fifth elimination game in the playoffs, Clifton registered another win. And it gave the Cubs all the momentum they needed to oust the top team in the state, Central Heights as later in the day, Clifton dominated to the tune of a 19-1 victory to keep the season going.
“Our resiliency has been a trademark for this team so far,” head coach Brian Slater said. “We’ve played in six elimination games and are 6-0. These kids are mentally tough, and they’ve proven that throughout the course of the season. You don’t get to this point of the season unless you are mentally tough.”
And this point of the season for Clifton is the regional finals. It’s the first time in around five decades that the Cubs have made it five rounds deep in the playoffs. Clifton topped Academy 2-1 in bidistrict (3-2, 4-6, 12-2), run-ruled Malakoff in a one-game area playoff (14-4) and edged Lexington 2-1 (0-3, 8-4, 6-4) before defeating Nacogdoches Central Heights 2-1 (0-4, 4-3, 19-1).
Clifton takes on Kirbyville for in the regional finals for a ticket to state with the first game of a three-game series at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mike Carter field in Tyler. The second game will be played at 12:30 p.m. Friday as both schools have graduation that evening. The specifics of the third game, if needed, have yet to be decided.
“This is something you won’t ever forget,” Mason Brandenberger said. “You don’t know if you’ll ever make it this far again. You play for something more with your high school teammates because you’re trying to accomplish something that’s never been done before in Clifton.”
While it’s the first time in a long, long time for Clifton to be playing baseball into the month of June, this is something that’s been an expectation for the Cubs. It became more of a possibility than a goal written down on a board for Slater after Clifton’s warm-up game against Crandall before the playoffs began.
“Crandall is a 4A team that went deep in the playoffs and was knocked out last week,” Slater said. “We went over to West and played those guys. We pretty much dominated the game from the first pitch. I knew our kids were locked in and focused. If we could stay that way, I knew we could do some damage in the playoffs.”
A week after Clifton topped Crandall, 6-1, in that warm-up game, the Cubs defeated Academy to move on to the area round of the playoffs. And there was only one way the guys could think of to celebrate.
“The first thing we said was, ‘Hey Jackson (Phillips), we’re coming to your pool,” Rodriguez said. “Ever since, we’ve done it after every win.”
The hope for the Cubs is that another pool party takes place this weekend. And if that happens, this Clifton team will have further etched their names in the school’s record book as the first team in the history of the program to advance to the state tournament.