There will be much more familiarity than mystery when Abbott faces Fayetteville in Wednesday’s Class 1A state semifinals.
Abbott captured its first state baseball championship last year when it knocked off Fayetteville, 11-7. Since both teams returned a lot of players, they’ll be well schooled on each other’s strengths and weaknesses in the 9 a.m. rematch at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
“They’re similar to last year, but I think they’re probably better,” said Abbott coach Kyle Crawford. “They were pretty young last year but now they’ve got several guys back who are more experienced. They’re solid, well-coached and fundamentally sound. That’s a big baseball community.”
Brandan Brown, the pitcher who won last year’s state championship game in relief, has become Abbott’s ace this year with a 10-0 record. His teammates are confident any time he steps on the mound because he usually throws a gem and goes deep into games.
“He’s really filled the (ace) role pretty well,” said Abbott catcher Matthew Urbanovsky. “When he gets on the mound he just oozes confidence and that’s what you need in a pitcher. It’s fun catching him.”
Hunter Pope is also back after throwing a no-hitter in last year’s 12-0 state semifinals win over Union Hill. After that remarkable performance, he sealed the championship game by pitching the final two innings.
Pope is dual threat who leads the Panthers with a .538 batting average while collecting 16 doubles, three homers and 35 RBIs.
He’s got plenty of explosive hitters surrounding him as Urbanovsky is hitting .458 with 25 RBIs and a team-high 48 runs. Third baseman Matthew Pevehouse is hitting .415 with 11 doubles and 32 RBIs while Brown is hitting .359 with four homers and a team-high 42 RBIs.
The Panthers (21-9-1) have taken a bumpier road to this year’s state semifinals but are now playing their best baseball. They believe last year’s state tournament experience will translate into supreme confidence as they return to Dell Diamond.
“As we’re getting ready for the state tournament now I definitely do think the experience is a plus for us,” Crawford said. “We have a lot of guys who played big roles in last year’s state title run. They know what it’s like. We’ve been pushed to a couple of game threes in the playoffs and arguably played our best games of the year in those situations.”
While Abbott swept its two regional finals games against Dodd City, Fayetteville (16-8) survived a tough three-game series against D’Hanis, pulling off a 10-9 win in the final game.
The Lions’ pitching staff is keyed by Jacob Schley who is 7-1 with a 1.42 ERA while the offense features a pair of tremendous bats in Jerrette Brown and Braden Rohde. Brown is hitting .422 with 24 RBIs while Rohde is hitting .421 with 29 RBIs.
Damon Gerik is also an offensive threat who is hitting .388 with 27 RBIs. He’s a superb two-way player who has gone 4-0 with a 2.30 ERA on the mound.
“They’re solid one through nine,” Crawford said. “They’ve got guys at the top of the lineup who will put pressure on you. They have no big power guys but they can hit a lot and put the ball in play.”
After battling injuries earlier this year, the Panthers are healthy and excited about the possibility of winning back to back state titles.
The Abbott-Fayetteville winner will advance to the state championship game at 9 a.m. Thursday against the winner of Wednesday’s noon semifinals game between Slocum (20-8) and New Home (15-9).
“This group has had to work extremely hard to get back to this point,” Crawford said. “We got off to a slow start early in the season and we were trying to kind of figure out our identity for this group and replace a couple of key players from last year. It was a process and a grind and the guys just stuck at it. Once that started coming together we really took off and started playing good baseball.”