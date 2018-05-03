With a runner on first and no outs, China Spring softball trailed Salado by one in the bottom of the seventh inning. On a 1-2 count, Emma Tatsch cranked a home run over the right field wall to plate two and clinch the 4-3 walk-off victory over Salado.
It was Tatsch’s first hit of the night as China Spring finished with eight hits on the night. Macy Reeves was the lone China Spring player with a multi-hit game as she went 2-for-4 at the plate.
China Spring trailed 3-0 heading into the sixth inning before China Spring scored. There were two outs and runners on second and third when Taylor Clark doubled on a line drive to center field which scored two.
Elisabeth Paul pitched all seven innings for China Spring. She gave up three runs off four hits with three strikeouts.
The two teams take Friday off before playing the second game of the series at 11 a.m. Saturday at Waco ISD.
Crawford 14, Perrin-Whitt 0
Cambree Aguirre struck out nine as she allowed one hit and shut out Perrin-Whitt through five innings as Crawford got the run-rule victory.
Five different Lady Pirate batters recorded multi-hit performances. Kinnidy Markum led the way with three RBIs, while Kyla Mach, Baylee Griffith, Aguirre and Avery Ward each finished with two RBIs each. As a team, Crawford finished with 13 hits in the contest.
The second game of the series will be at 5 p.m. Friday in Glen Rose.
BASEBALL
Clifton 3, Little River Academy 2
Each team finished with five hits Thursday night as each team featured a strong performance on the mound. For Clifton, it was Mason Brandenberger, as he lasted 6 ⅓ innings and allowed one run off three hits while striking out eight. Brandenberger earned the win as the Cubs outlasted Little River Academy.
The Cubs tied the game at one when a sacrifice fly by J. Phillips scored A. Rodriguez. An inning later, F. Pitts had an RBI single and Rodriguez hit a sacrifice fly to center field which added two runs to the board for Clifton.
Academy scored a run in the fifth to cut Clifton’s lead to one, but the Cubs kept Academy from tying up the contest.
The second game of the series will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD.
Robinson 17, Mexia 1
Robinson used an eight-run fourth inning to run-rule Mexia in five innings. Jordan Rogers (2-for-3), Peyton Powell (1-for-3) and Jake Strain (2-for-3) each finished with three RBIs on the night.
Braxton Ashcraft picked up the win on the mound for the Rockets. Through four innings, Ashcraft gave up one run off two hits to go with seven strikeouts. Chris Morrow came on in the fifth inning and allowed one hit and struck out two.
The two teams will play the second game of the series at 5 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD.
West 7, Jarrell 0
Tyler Kaluza shut out Jarrell as he pitched all seven innings in West’s victory.
West didn’t take long to jump out to a lead as the Trojans plated four runs in the first inning. Jack Hamilton led West at the plate with three RBIs on the night, while Kade Klaus was the lone Trojan with a multi-hit game. He went 2-for-4 at the plate.
West went up by two more runs in the second off a single by Hamilton to center field that scored two.
Game two of the series will be at 5 p.m. Friday in Cameron.