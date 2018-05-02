MADISONVILLE — The Lorena Lady Leopards didn’t dawdle. They pounced.
Lorena jumped on La Grange with a three-run first inning on its way to an 8-3 win in the opener of a best-of-three Class 4A area-round playoff series Wednesday. The Lady Leopards (21-5) take a 1-0 lead in the series, which will resume at 6 p.m. Friday back in Madisonville.
Lorena ace Rachel Williams, the reigning Super Centex Player of the Year, went the distance in the circle, striking out seven and scattering seven hits. She walked only one.
The Lady Leopards scored three in the first, one in the second and two in the third to take a 5-0 lead. La Grange came back to tally one in the bottom of the third and two more in the fourth, but Williams nullified any comeback attempt, closing with three scoreless frames.
Damiana Longo tagged three hits, while Kaci Donaldson chipped in two hits with three RBIs. Emma Tindell also rapped two hits for Lorena, which reached the regional final a year ago.
Gatesville 5, Liberty Hill 3
GATESVILLE — The Lady Hornets scored three runs in the first two innings en route to a big Game 1 win over the defending regional champion Liberty Hill.
Gatesville eventually took a 5-1 lead before the Lady Panthers rallied, but the Lady Hornets held on in the end. The best-of-three area round series will shift to Liberty Hill for Friday’s Game 2. A third game, if necessary, would follow.
BASEBALL
China Spring 10, Athens 0
ATHENS — The Cougars opened the playoffs in style, banging their way to a run-rule shutout of the Hornets in the opener of their Class 4A bi-district series.
Jacob Bright was brilliant again on the mound for China Spring (18-10-1), tossing a three-hitter while striking out five. He notched 20 first-pitch strikes.
Peyton Hofferichter whacked three hits and drove in a pair of runs to pace an 11-hit effort for the Cougars at the dish. Carson Bell and Ty Herman added two hits each.
The series will shift to China Spring’s home field for Game 2 at 5 p.m. Friday. If necessary, a third game would follow.
Midway 9, Grand Prairie 1
WEST — The Panthers didn’t let a late change of schedule alter their game plan.
Midway struck first in its best-of-three Class 6A bi-district series with Grand Prairie, taking the opener on the heels of some strong all-around play. The series was originally slated to begin Thursday at Midway, but was moved to West High School due to the threat of bad weather.
The Panthers will have a chance to wrap up the series when it resumes at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Grand Prairie. If a third game is needed, it would follow.
Bosqueville 21, Granger 0
HICO — Winless Granger was no match for the fifth-ranked Bulldogs.
Bosqueville scored 18 runs in the first two innings on its way to a run-rule pummeling in a one-game Class 2A bi-district matchup.
Tanner Sepulveda drove in five runs for the sweet-swinging Bulldogs (23-5), who will advance to face the winner of the Mart-Italy series in the area round.
Lane Francis contributed two RBIs, and Drew Fulmer and Jase Ayala had two hits apiece. Colby Clark notched the win on the mound for Bosqueville, limiting Granger to only three hits in five innings.