BELTON — When Robinson’s pitchers take the mound, it’s zero dark thirty for the other team.
The third-ranked Rockets dialed up back-to-back pitching gems in taking out Liberty Hill in the Class 4A area baseball playoffs on Friday at Red Murff Field at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. Robinson shut out the Panthers in the first game, 8-0, before closing out the series with a 13-1 run-rule victory in the second game.
That’s two shutouts in four playoff games for Robinson (24-3-1), which advances to face the Madisonville-Taylor winner in the regional quarterfinals.
Reigning Super Centex Player of the Year Braxton Ashcraft tossed six scoreless innings in the opener, and then Reid Roznos closed out the game with a scoreless seventh. Ashcraft fanned eight batters and allowed only two hits.
The Rockets came out running, scoring four in the opening inning. They stole six bases in the game, led by Braden Pritchett’s two.
Jordan Rogers overpowered Liberty Hill on the mound in Game 2, racking up 11 strikeouts. Mason Cooper and Chris Morrow had three hits apiece to lead the offensive attack for the Rockets.
Salado 11, China Spring 4 (Game 1)
China Spring 3, Salado 0 (Game 2)
TROY – Salado’s Ryan Oakes delivered a complete-game gem in the opener of a Class 4A area series against China Spring, but Jacob Bright helped the Cougars bounce back in the nightcap.
Oakes scattered nine hits and struck out seven, while the Eagle offense provided ample run support in the opener.
In the second game, Bright delivered a two-hitter in a must-win for the Cougars, striking out eight. Bright also drove in a run, as did Ty Herman.
The series finale arrives at 11 a.m. Saturday, again at Troy.
Lorena 3, Navasota 1
CAMERON – The Leopards seized the early edge in their Class 4A area-round playoff series against the Rattlers.
Lorena (20-7) got a strong pitching performance from Jered Davenport, as well as sparkling defense behind him. Davenport struck out six Navasota batters.
Bo Smedshammer went 2-for-3 at the plate to top Lorena. The series will continue at 2 p.m. Saturday.
West 12, Elkhart 0
MUMFORD – Tyler Kaluza delivered a complete-game shutout in the five-inning run-rule win, and the West hitters blew the game open in the middle innings.
West takes a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three 3A area-round series, which will resume at noon Saturday. If a third game is necessary, it would follow Game 2.
After taking a 1-0 lead on a Jared Rozyskie RBI single in the first, the Trojans put the hammer down with a five-run third and a six-run fourth. Rozyskie, Kade Klaus and Romeo Hernandez all had two-hit outings for West.
Kaluza yielded only two hits, striking out five and walking none.
Groesbeck 2, Grandview 1
HILLSBORO – It’s always fun when a Goat plays hero.
Groesbeck’s Mark Smith came through in the clutch with an eighth-inning RBI single, lifting the Goats over the Zebras in the opener of their Class 3A area-round series at Hill College.
Grandview took a 1-0 lead in the third, but Groesbeck rallied to tie when it scored on an error an inning later. From there, the pitchers threw up a roadblock until the eighth, when Smith – who led Groesbeck with three hits – came up big.
The series shifts to Waco ISD’s complex on Saturday, with a 2 p.m. start. If a third game is needed, it would follow.
SOFTBALLCrawford 5, Collinsville 0
CROWLEY — Cambree Aguirre spun a two-hitter as the Lady Pirates struck first blood in their Class 2A regional quarterfinal series.
Aguirre was on point, striking out four in the shutout. She got all the run support she’d need when Crawford put up a four-run second inning.
Sophomore slugger Kyla Mach went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Lady Pirates, and Mackenzie Dunbar was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. The series will continue at 10 a.m. Saturday, again at North Crowley High School.
Axtell 11, Trenton 0
Kathryn Reed struck out 11 in improving to 21-2 on the year in the pitching circle, and the Lady Longhorns moved on to the 2A regional quarterfinals.
Reagan Boyle had a grand slam at the dish for Axtell, which will face the Crawford-Collinsville winner next.