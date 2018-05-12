BELTON — It took five extra innings in the finale, but the Robinson softball team survived.
The third-ranked Rockettes split a pair of games with Liberty Hill on Friday night, dropping the first by a 6-1 score before fighting back for a 7-3 victory in the second. Then in Saturday’s finale, the teams found themselves tied at four after seven innings, forcing the extra time, but Robinson came through in the clutch for a 7-5 series-clinching win.
In the top of the ninth, Robinson went up 5-4 on Harley Koerth’s solo home run to left. But Liberty Hill bounced back in the bottom of the inning, tying the game on Ashley Gatlin’s sacrifice fly.
Finally, in the top of the 12th, Robinson came through with a pair of runs to take the lead for good. Tye Johnson worked a leadoff walk and eventually came around on Taylor Strain’s fielder’s choice grounder, and Robinson added another on Shelby Carter’s RBI single.
Carter went 8-for-12 with seven RBIs in the series for Robinson (30-4), which will face Liberty in the regional quarterfinals.
Crawford 4, Collinsville 2
CROWLEY — Joani Kohlscheen homered and tripled, navigating the Lady Pirates to a clinching win over Collinsville in the Class 2A regional quarterfinals.
Crawford built a 4-0 lead after five innings as Lady Pirate pitcher Makenzie Dunbar kept Collinsville’s offense at bay. Dunbar struck out nine and walked four in the complete-game three-hitter.
Crawford will face Axtell at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Region II-2A semifinals in a one-game playoff at Waco ISD’s Veterans Field.
BASEBALL
Midway 5, L.D. Bell 2
HURST — Midway is third round-bound.
The Panthers punched their ticket to the Class 6A regional quarterfinals with a three-run seventh inning in the second game against the Blue Raiders, sweeping the series.
The game was tied at 2 entering the seventh, but Midway (29-8) loaded the bases on a Clayton Stewart single, a Logan Pace walk and a Couper Cornblum single. Then the Panthers scored the go-ahead run on Hunter Jones’ groundout. They added two more insurance runs in the inning, scoring on a Bell balk and a hit-by-pitch.
Midway pitchers Braden Bowles and Jackson Berry teamed up to limit Bell to just five hits. For the series, the Panther hurlers tossed up scoreless innings in 15 out of 16 frames.
Midway will draw the winner of the Belton-Flower Mound Marcus series in next week’s regional semifinals. Midway coach Eddie Cornblum was formerly head coach at Belton prior to coming to Midway in 2017.
Lorena 5, Navasota 0
CAMERON — Bo Smedshammer and the Lorena Leopards laid the hammer down on Navasota.
Smedshammer hurled a complete-game shutout to send the Leopards past the Rattlers in the second game of their Class 4A area-round series on Saturday. That gave Lorena (22-7) the sweep, as the Leopards won Friday’s opener, 3-1.
Lorena’s top two hitters in the batting order set the table nicely, as Caidon Livingston and Alec Brem combined to go 5-for-7 with five RBIs.
Lorena will draw Salado in the regional quarterfinals, as the Eagles knocked off China Spring, 11-4 and 19-1, in the area round.
Groesbeck 6, Grandview 4
Brayden Bradley’s three-run home run in the sixth inning sent the Goats soaring over the Zebras at Waco ISD’s Veterans Field, wrapping up the teams’ 3A area-round series. Groesbeck also won Friday’s opener, 2-1, in eight innings.
Bradley went 2-for-4 with four RBIs on the day, and also pitched the final 3.1 innings for the Goats to register the win on the mound. Leadoff batter Dylan Rand went 2-for-3 and scored three runs.
Groesbeck will face district rival West in the Region III-3A quarterfinals.
West 6, Elkhart 2
MUMFORD — The Trojans blew open a tight game with a five-run, two-out rally in the seventh inning.
West held a slim 1-0 lead entering the seventh, but Romeo Hernandez and Tyler Kaluza both delivered RBI base knocks with two outs. The Trojans also cashed in on a pair of Elkhart errors in the inning.
Landon Edwards pitched the first four innings for West, while Klaus logged the final three innings. Between the pair, they allowed only two hits and struck out five.