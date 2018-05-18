FLOWER MOUND — Midway packed its bats, but the Panthers just couldn’t cash in enough at the pay station.
Flower Mound Marcus used a big four-run fourth inning to put down Midway, 8-6, in Game 2 of their Class 6A regional quarterfinal series on Friday night, and the Marauders won the series, two games to none.
Midway actually outhit Marcus, 11-5, but the Marauders didn’t always need hits to score. They took advantage of six walks issued by Midway pitchers, as well as a pair of Panther errors.
Four different Midway batters had two hits – Clayton Stewart, Elijah Rodriguez, Couper Cornblum and Tripp Clark. The Panthers never stopped fighting, scoring five runs in the final three innings, including one in the seventh to cut the deficit to 8-6, as Will Rigney singled to bring home Cornblum. But Marcus pitcher Tyler Morgan struck out the final two batters of the game to end it.
Marcus moves on to meet the El Paso Franklin-Keller series winner next week.
Valley Mills 3, Crawford 2
With a headfirst slide into home plate and his father and coach sprinting almost alongside him, Valley Mills’ Chase Keeton slid home with the winning run and pushed the Eagles on to the 2A regional semifinals at Waco ISD’s Veterans Field.
Valley Mills had already tallied a 9-1 win over the Pirates in Thursday’s series opener.
Crawford struck first on the scoreboard on Koby Smith’s RBI single in the top of the first. But Valley Mills responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning, as the Eagles took advantage of a dropped fly in the outfield.
Crawford fought back to score on an error as well, tying the game at 2 in the second inning. That’s the way the score remained until the bottom of the seventh, when Elijah Degrate lofted a fly ball to right, allowing Keeton to tag and dash home with the series-winner.
The Eagles will face the Bells-Sam Rayburn winner in the regional semis next week.
Groesbeck 3, West 1 (Game 2)
West 4, Groesbeck 1 (Game 3)
CORSICANA – The Trojans had the last laugh by getting an early lead in a decisive series finale against the district rival Goats.
In the third game, West scored three runs in the first two innings to force Groesbeck to play catch-up. Kade Klaus had an RBI double in a two-run first inning on his way to a 3-for-3 effort for the game.
Mikey Van Zandt yielded only four hits to Groesbeck in pitching into the sixth inning for the win.
Groesbeck had tied the series earlier in the night, coming through with a huge three-run seventh inning of Game 2. Brayden Bradley tied the game with an RBI single, then the Goats moved ahead thanks to a pair of West errors.
But West finished strong in the finale, and moves on to meet Kirbyville in the Region III-3A semifinals.
Clifton 8, Lexington 4 (Game 2)
Clifton 6, Lexington 4 (Game 3)
BELTON – The Cubs were down, but they weren’t out.
Clifton fell behind in its 3A regional quarterfinal series with Lexington by dropping Thursday’s series opener. But Friday was a new day, and the Cubs won both of the remaining games to advance and keep their playoff run alive.
In Game 2, Clifton got its bats going, tagging nine hits on the way to eight runs. Mason Brandenberger, Jackson Phillips and Carter Guinn all had two hits each. Guinn also went the distance on the mound, striking out five and not walking a batter.
In the finale, Clifton (25-4-1) rode the arm and bat of Edgar Rodriguez, who tallied the complete-game win and went 2-for-3 at the plate. Rodriguez allowed only one earned run, struck out six and didn’t walk a batter. Guinn and Riley Perry both doubled in the victory for the Cubs, who will get the Nacogdoches Central Heights-Pollok Central winner in the regional semis.
Abbott 6, Avalon 2
WHITNEY – Abbott’s batters feasted on a steady diet of Avalon offerings in claiming the win in their Class 1A regional semifinal matchup.
The Panthers’ top three hitters in the batting order – Matthew Urbanovsky, Matthew Pevehouse and Hunter Pope – combined to go 9-for-13 with five RBIs.
Abbott (18-8-1), the defending 1A state champ, will try to close out the series when it picks back up at 4 p.m. Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Robinson 4, Liberty 0 (Game 2)
Liberty 5, Robinson 1 (Game 3)
MADISONVILLE – In the last couple of postseasons, the pursuit of Liberty hasn’t led to happiness for Robinson softball.
Last year, Liberty Hill knocked out the Rockettes in the regional quarterfinals. This year, the Liberty Lady Panthers out of the Houston area put a halt to Robinson’s run in the Region III-4A semifinals.
In the finale, Liberty’s fabulous freshman pitcher Kaci West limited Robinson to only one hit in hurling her team to the win.
Raigan Mock delivered a scene-stealing performance in the equalizer game earlier in the day, striking out 12 Liberty batters. Mock surrendered only four hits and two walks in the complete-game outing.
Cassidy Green and Amanda Marek collected two hits each to pace the Rockettes’ offensive attack.
Bells 12, Bosqueville 5
RED OAK — The Lady Panthers doubled up Bosqueville in hits in claiming the win in their 2A regional semifinal series opener.
Nine different Bells batters had base hits, as the Lady Panthers scored five runs in the first and at least once in every inning. Three different batters had home runs for Bells – Mia Moore, Gabby Smith and Ashley Sloan.
Bosqueville’s Emilee Wade and Emma Howell both had doubles in the loss. The Lady Bulldogs will look to bounce back in the series at 5 p.m. Saturday.