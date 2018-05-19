The Lorena softball team is moving on to the regional finals after a 3-2 victory over Huffman Hargrave on Saturday afternoon. Despite recording five hits to Hargrave’s eight, Lorena was able to edge out Hargrave for the victory.
Lorena plated a run in the bottom of the first inning off a single by Kaci Donaldson to left field. That was the only run scored by either team until the top of the fourth when Hargrave scored twice.
The Lady Leopards didn’t waste any time answering as they scored two runs of their own in the bottom of the frame. The first run came off a double to center by Kylie Henderson. The second run scored off a single to right field by Ashlyn Wactendorf.
Behind Rachel Williams in the circle, Lorena was able to hold onto that one-run lead until the end. Williams gave up two runs off seven hits with seven strikeouts through seven innings for the Lady Leopards.
Bosqueville 6, Bells 1 (Game 2)
Bosqueville extended its season with a 6-1 victory over Bells in the second game of the best-of-three regional semifinal series. Aaron Lewis led the way for Bosqueville at the plate as she went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Ally Willis led the team in RBIs with two.
Willis knocked in those two runs in the third inning on a single to right field. Those were two of the three runs Bosqueville scored in the third. They added three more runs in the fifth as Bells was only able to plate a single run.
Emilee Wade went the entire game for Bosqueville in the circle as she gave up one run off four hits wit 11 strikeouts on the afternoon.
Bells 7, Bosqueville 4 (Game 3)
After forcing a decisive game three, Bosqueville jumped out to a 3-0 lead but couldn’t hold on as Bells took a 7-4 victory Saturday night.
Bosqueville scored two runs in the first inning, both of which came off Bells errors. Bosqueville added another run in the second off an RBI single to right field by Victoria Mosqueda. That was all Bosqueville was able to do offensively, with the exception of a run scored in the fourth off yet another error by Bells.
Despite finishing with eight hits in comparison to Bells’ six, Bosqueville wasn’t able to pull off the victory. Bells scored four runs in the third, one in the fourth and two in the sixth to seal the victory.
BASEBALL
Abbott 14, Avalon 2 (Game 2)
Shortly after Abbott let the second game of the series slip through its fingers, the Panthers destroyed Avalon in the final game of the series by a score of 14-2 in only five innings.
Abbott set the tone early with four runs scored in the first inning. Matthew Pevehouse singled to right field to score Matthew Urbanovsky to put the first run on the board for Abbott. Brandan Brown followed with a single to right field of his own before a single to center by Jax Miller scored another. The final run of the frame crossed the plate when Daylan Schulz singled to third.
As if a four run lead after the first inning wasn’t enough, Abbott doubled its score the following inning. Then the Panthers piled on six more runs in the third.
Pevehouse, Hunter Pope, Brown and Miller each finished with two hits on the evening as the team combined for 10 hits. Nolan Kaska led the way with three RBIs off his single to left field in the bottom of the third inning that cleared the bases.
On the mound, Larry Hromadka went the full five innings and gave up two runs off six hits.
Avalon 9, Abbott 8 (Game 3)
With a one-game lead in the best-of-three series, Abbott dropped a 9-8 contest to Avalon Saturday afternoon. The Panthers led 4-3 before Avalon plated four runs in the fifth to take a 7-4 lead. Abbott answered with three runs in the sixth before Avalon put up a two-spot in the top of the seventh.
With two outs in the final inning, Matthew Pevehouse singled to right field to score Matthew Urbanovsky. But the game ended shortly after when courtesy runner Jared Russell was picked off at first to seal the win for Avalon.
Salado 5, Lorena 4
Lorena was holding onto a 4-3 lead before Salado plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth to secure a 5-4 victory and send the Leopards home in the regional quarterfinals.
Salado jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning before Lorena scored two runs in the second off a RBI singles by Hayden Schrader and Caidon Livingston.
The Leopards tied things up the the fourth when Caleb Williams hit a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Bryce Strahan. An inning later, with two outs on the board, Lorena took the lead when Blake Ustanik scored on a wild pitch.